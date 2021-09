Choque con Norris afectó a Checo Pérez en el cierre del GP de Países Bajos: “Perdí aerodinámica”

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JULY 04: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren F1 Team MCL35M Mercedes battle for position during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 04, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)