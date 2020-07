El motivo por el que América y Cruz Azul no jugarán en el Estadio Azteca en el inicio de la Liga MX

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MARCH 15: General view of an empty Azteca Stadium during the 10th round match between America and Cruz Azul as part of the Torneo Clausura 2020 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on March 15, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. The match is played behind closed doors to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)