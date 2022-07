El análisis de Helmut Marko sobre Checo Pérez y todos los compañeros de Verstappen en Red Bull

On The Rise – #France's Pierre Gasly shares his hopes for #Formula1 2019 as he reflects on his promotion from @ToroRosso to the #RedBull senior team. https://t.co/tcoES3AIn2 #F1Testing #F1 @PierreGasly @RedBullRacing @HondaRacingF1 #TuesdayThoughts #Gasly #F12019 pic.twitter.com/Hd5d2Iozud