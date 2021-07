Pete DuPré, el veterano de la Segunda Guerra Mundial que emociona al deporte estadounidense con su armónica

HARRISON, NJ - MAY 26: 96-year-old World War II veteran Pete "Harmonica Pete" DuPre will performs the National Anthem on his harmonica prior to the International Friendly match the U.S. Women's National Team and Mexico as part of the Send Off Series prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup at Red Bull Arena on May 26 2019 in Harrison, NJ, USA. The United States Women's National team won the match with a score of 3 to 0. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)