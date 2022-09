WTF!? Elementos de seguridad lanzaron bengalas al circuito de Zandvoort en Fórmula 1

Just found this video on FB. Apparently the second flare thrower was someone from the organization at Zandvoort (see the earpiece dangling from his neck). Translation of the video: “he just threw it on the track, what a d*ck!” ?@F1 @CP_Zandvoort #F1 #DutchGP #DutchGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/0wpXZVUysQ