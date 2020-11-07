¡Por fin! Así reaccionaron los músicos y artistas ante la victoria de Joe Biden

Después de hacerla de emoción por varios días –y tenernos con el Jesús en la boca–, los Estados Unidos por fin tienen presidente para los próximos cuatro años. La elecciones del pasado 3 de noviembre resultaron muy parejas, quizá las más reñidas que le ha tocado vivir al país vecino, pero tras una larga espera y de contar voto por voto, y casilla por casilla, Joe Biden consiguió el número mágico de votos que lo pondrán en la Casa Blanca.

Para nadie era una sorpresa que gran parte del mundo artístico estaba apoyando con todo y abiertamente al candidato demócrata, pues muchos estaban hartos de la administración del empresario estadounidense. De hecho, muchos de ellos participaron en los mitines de campaña y otros –como Lady Gaga– se enfrascaron en un tiro directo en contra del ahora expresidente Trump con tal de defenderlo en las elecciones.

Joe Biden ganó unas elecciones muy cerradas

Fue una jornada que mantuvo a todo Estados Unidos al filo del sillón, porque al final fueron unos cuantos puntos los que decidieron el destino de los gabachos pero tras casi 5 días de contar votos, Joe Biden y Kamala Harris se alzaron con la victoria. Por supuesto que desde que la noticia comenzó a rondar por las redes sociales, fueron miles las personas que reaccionaron ante este suceso verdaderamente histórico.

Pero los comentarios que más llamaron la atención fueron los del mundo de la música y el entretenimiento, quienes al enterarse de esta enorme noticia, no dudaron en festejar que Biden se convertirá en el presidente número 46 del país vecino. Desde Lady Gaga –obvio– hasta Sacha Baron Cohen, Graham Coxon, Edward Norton, Ariana Grande, Reese Whiterspoon, Mark Hamill y hasta R.E.M. son solo algunos de los que se pronunciaron al respecto.

Donald—you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

Acá les dejamos las reacciones

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

No you didn’t. You lost. https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

They did this shit on Saturday so we could get fuuuuuuuuuucked up. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 7, 2020

I’m actually a little bit shaky with relief. Nothing has made me feel sustained anxiety & dismay for this long other than loved ones being seriously ill. That’s how this felt, except the sick loved one was America & I feel like we just got the news that she’s going to recover ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3DoHtBrUtT — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 7, 2020

Lots of history for immigrants who came to this country today. @DrBiden will be the first Italian-American living in the White House. Dreamers get ready! You are next! @niaforg @NOIAW — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 7, 2020

This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere. Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it. ❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) November 7, 2020

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Julian Casablancas (@minorbutmajor) el 7 de Nov de 2020 a las 8:58 PST

Congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris! Thank you for choosing to serve your country during these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/PEEPFexKFF — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 7, 2020

excuse me while I …. pic.twitter.com/kZQvsxix7k — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) November 7, 2020

Ver esta publicación en Instagram !!!!!!!!! Una publicación compartida por Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) el 7 de Nov de 2020 a las 9:05 PST

CONGRATULATIONS TO JOE BIDEN! WE HAVE A PRESIDENT AGAIN! And yes, I will jump in the pool. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 7, 2020

Good news Ruth Baby Ginsburg, the “Map Show” has been cancelled. https://t.co/vp2G9zmpCq pic.twitter.com/D3FlgsAVyw — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 7, 2020

America to Trump: YOU’RE FIRED. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

AMERICA, FUCK YEAH!!! — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) November 7, 2020

I am massively pleased for @KamalaHarris – makes it so much even more better!! 🎉 — graham coxon (@grahamcoxon) November 7, 2020

Had a dream they put Trump, Ivanka, Kushner & Donald jnr into the cages they kept Mexican children in. People were queuing up to spit on them, poke ‘em w/ sticks and generally mock them. Nice dream. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wyWzdcmfxA — Primal Scream (@ScreamOfficial) November 7, 2020

A Celebration Of Endings 🇺🇸 — Biffy Clyro (@BiffyClyro) November 7, 2020

Big in the state of denial https://t.co/p3DvS3xJiH — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) November 7, 2020