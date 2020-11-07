¡Por fin! Así reaccionaron los músicos y artistas ante la victoria de Joe Biden Entretenimiento
Fotos: Getty

Después de hacerla de emoción por varios días –y tenernos con el Jesús en la boca–, los Estados Unidos por fin tienen presidente para los próximos cuatro años. La elecciones del pasado 3 de noviembre resultaron muy parejas, quizá las más reñidas que le ha tocado vivir al país vecino, pero tras una larga espera y de contar voto por voto, y casilla por casilla, Joe Biden consiguió el número mágico de votos que lo  pondrán en la Casa Blanca.

Para nadie era una sorpresa que gran parte del mundo artístico estaba apoyando con todo y abiertamente al candidato demócrata, pues muchos estaban hartos de la administración del empresario estadounidense. De hecho, muchos de ellos participaron en los mitines de campaña y otros –como Lady Gaga– se enfrascaron en un tiro directo en contra del ahora expresidente Trump con tal de defenderlo en las elecciones.

Así reaccionaron los músicos y artistas ante la victoria de Joe Biden

Lady Gaga y Joe Biden en el último día de campaña del candidato demócrata/ Foto: Getty

Joe Biden ganó unas elecciones muy cerradas

Fue una jornada que mantuvo a todo Estados Unidos al filo del sillón, porque al final fueron unos cuantos puntos los que decidieron el destino de los gabachos pero tras casi 5 días de contar votos, Joe Biden y Kamala Harris se alzaron con la victoria. Por supuesto que desde que la noticia comenzó a rondar por las redes sociales, fueron miles las personas que reaccionaron ante este suceso verdaderamente histórico.

Pero los comentarios que más llamaron la atención fueron los del mundo de la música y el entretenimiento, quienes al enterarse de esta enorme noticia, no dudaron en festejar que Biden se convertirá en el presidente número 46 del país vecino. Desde Lady Gaga –obvio– hasta Sacha Baron Cohen, Graham Coxon, Edward Norton, Ariana Grande, Reese Whiterspoon, Mark Hamill y hasta R.E.M. son solo algunos de los que se pronunciaron al respecto.

Acá les dejamos las reacciones

 

Una publicación compartida por Julian Casablancas (@minorbutmajor)

 

!!!!!!!!!

Una publicación compartida por Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)