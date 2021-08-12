Acá te dejamos la lista completa de nominados a los MTV VMA 2021

Poco a poco, las cosas están regresando a la normalidad para la industria musical, pues el coronavirus los puso en la cuerda floja. Después de varios meses de inactividad, los conciertos y festivales volvieron con público en vivo en algunas partes del mundo, pero también tenemos de vuelta otros eventos como las entregas de premios. Entre ellas están los MTV VMA que contra todo pronóstico, se llevarán a cabo este 2021 como los conocíamos.

Como recordarán, el año pasado el canal de televisión estadounidense armó una ceremonia un tanto diferente, pues solo estuvieron presentes algunos artistas para llevarse sus Moonperson e interpretar sus rolas en vivo (POR ACÁ pueden checar cómo se puso todo). Sin embargo, hace algunas semanas confirmaron con bombo y platillo que esta nueva edición de la premiación sí contará con gente, que disfrutará de este gran show.

Ya tenemos a los nominados de los MTV VMA 2021

En camino a los MTV VMA 2021, por fin anunciaron la lista completa de nominados para la ceremonia, donde premiarán a lo mejor de la música de los últimos tiempos. Las categorías las dominan artistas que la rompieron en 2020 y parte de este año como The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, BTS, Drake y hasta Olivia Rodrigo, aunque bajita la mano hubo varias sorpresas que nos dejaron con el ojo cuadrado.

Para empezar, Justin Bieber es el artista con más nominaciones, al estar considerado para siete categorías y detrás de él, tenemos a Megan Thee Stallion con seis menciones. Recuerden que ya pueden elegir a sus favoritos para llevarse ls premios en el sitio oficial de MTV (ACÁ les dejamos el link) pero deben correr, porque las votaciones cerrarán el 3 de septiembre y la premiación se transmitirá en vivo desde Nueva York el 12 de septiembre.

A continuación pueden checar los nominados a ls MTV VMA 2021

Video del año

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd -“Save Your Tears”

Artista del año

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Canción del año

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

Mejor artista nuevo

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Pushh performance del año

Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

Ashnikko – “Daisy”

SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”

24kGoldn – “Coco”

JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

Latto – “Sex Lies”

Madison Beer – “Selfish”

The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

girl in red – “Serotonin”

Fousheé – “my slime”

jxdn – “Think About Me”

Mejor colaboración

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

Mejor canción pop

Ariana Grande – “positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Mejor canción de hip hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”

Mejor canción de rock

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

Mejor canción alternativa

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away”

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

Mejor canción latina

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawái”

Mejor canción R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

Mejor canción K-Pop

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

BTS – “Butter”

Monsta X – “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

Video con causa

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

Mejor dirección de video

Billie Eilish – “Your Power” – Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)” – Julien Christian Lutz

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X y Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift – “willow” – Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise” – Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK” – Wolf Haley

Mejor Fotografía

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL” – Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am” – Rob Witt

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy” – Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – “911” – Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – “Solar Power” – Andrew Stroud

Mejor dirección artística

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lady Gaga – “911”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Mejores efectos visuales

Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch”

Coldplay – “Higher Power”

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right”

Glass Animals – “Tangerine”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

P!NK – “All I Know So Far”

Mejor coreografía

Ariana Grande – “34+35”

BTS – “Butter”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind”

Mejor edición

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Butter”

Drake – “What’s Next”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”