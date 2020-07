El poder de la música, la creatividad y evolución: Una entrevista con Jarvis Cocker

View this post on Instagram

Normally when a band releases an album they then go on a tour to present it to people. That is impossible at the moment (obvs) so we set up our equipment in a cave a week ago & played “Beyond the Pale” in its entirety & our friends @iainandjane filmed it.The whole thing will be FREE TO VIEW on Y*uT*be in a week’s time. For the time being – here’s the trailer…. #jarvisinyourlivingroom #livefromthecentreoftheearth #raveinacave #savethedate