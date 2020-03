View this post on Instagram

SHITS WEIRD BUT WE’LL KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON … i hate that shows are gettin cancelled so im gonna bring one to you. ill be live on my youtube 7am (PST) playin songs, talking shit, makin breakfast and answering questions. this is a time for our fookin hearts to be together because we are gonna beat this shit TOGETHER. having the ability to connect with you ain’t gonna get taken away. fuck that. i can’t wait to see you. tell ya fookin mates 🖤🖤🖤 (link in bio)