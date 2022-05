BREAKING: First war crimes trial starts in Kyiv today:



Russian Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin stands accused of shooting a 62-year-old man in the head in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka, Sumy region on Feb 28.



