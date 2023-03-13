Después de tanto tiempo de espera, por fin llegamos al día más importante en la temporada de premios para la industria del entretenimiento. Es decir, llegamos a la noche en la que se anuncian las y los ganadores de los premios Oscar, aquellos nombres que pasarán a la historia del cine.

Este año, por no decir menos, han sido controversiales en varios sentidos. ¿Las razones principales? La controversia alrededor de las y los nominados, los triunfos previos en otras celebraciones (las cuales no ayudaron a determinar un favorito entre los ganadores de los premios Oscar) y las expectativas entre la ceremonia frente lo sucedido en años anteriores.

Sin embargo, todas las apuesrtas, las adivinanzas, los debates, los argumentos… todo llega a su fin, pues esta noche de domingo 12 de marzo, por fin conoceremos a los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2023. Acá les dejamos la lista completa (la cual se irá actualizando conforme se anuncian las categorías).

Les dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores a los premios Oscar 2023 / Foto: Getty Images

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsh (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor Película Animada

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

El gato con botas 2

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Mejor Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Guion Adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor Guion Original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

BARDO

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Mejor Dirección

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (Tár)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Mejor Documental

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The Elephant Whispers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor Edición

The Banshees on Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Película Extranjera

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Bélgica)

EO (Polonia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Mejor Canción Original

“Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman)

“Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu” (RRR)

“This is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Mejores Efectos Visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick