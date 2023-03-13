Después de tanto tiempo de espera, por fin llegamos al día más importante en la temporada de premios para la industria del entretenimiento. Es decir, llegamos a la noche en la que se anuncian las y los ganadores de los premios Oscar, aquellos nombres que pasarán a la historia del cine.
Este año, por no decir menos, han sido controversiales en varios sentidos. ¿Las razones principales? La controversia alrededor de las y los nominados, los triunfos previos en otras celebraciones (las cuales no ayudaron a determinar un favorito entre los ganadores de los premios Oscar) y las expectativas entre la ceremonia frente lo sucedido en años anteriores.
Sin embargo, todas las apuesrtas, las adivinanzas, los debates, los argumentos… todo llega a su fin, pues esta noche de domingo 12 de marzo, por fin conoceremos a los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2023. Acá les dejamos la lista completa (la cual se irá actualizando conforme se anuncian las categorías).
Mejor Película
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsh (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Mejor Película Animada
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
El gato con botas 2
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Mejor Cortometraje Live Action
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Mejor Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Mejor Sonido
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Guion Adaptado
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Mejor Guion Original
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Actor
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Mejor Actriz
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Mejor Fotografía
All Quiet on the Western Front
BARDO
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Mejor Dirección
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Mejor Documental
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
The Elephant Whispers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Mejor Edición
The Banshees on Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Película Extranjera
All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Bélgica)
EO (Polonia)
The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Mejor Canción Original
“Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman)
“Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
“Naatu Naatu” (RRR)
“This is a Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Mejores Efectos Visuales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick