Welcome to the Infinity ticket ∞

We’ve opened up a limited number of $20 tickets for all upcoming shows. Infinity tickets are anywhere in the venue – on the floor, up in the gods or anywhere in between.

First batch: USA. Soon: Europe, LatAm.

➡️ https://t.co/Z3bUdcNDyz #potluck pic.twitter.com/2VaTlbZUju