Pelle Almqvist de The Hives se recupera del coronavirus lanzando show en vivo

En los últimos días hemos visto como una serie de músicos y artistas están poniendo su granito de arena ante la pandemia por el coronavirus que está combatiendo el mundo, la gran mayoría está tocando desde su casa o sacando rolas para que sus fans puedan disfrutar en estos días de aislamiento social necesario para evitar que se propague el virus, sin embargo algunos se han infectado con el COVID-19 y uno de ellos es Pelle Almqvist, el líder y vocalista de The Hives.

El pasado 31 de marzo, el cantante publicó la cuenta de Facebook de la banda sueca un mensaje dirigido para todos sus fans con una pijama negra y sentado en una chimenea, donde anunciaba que después de todo él también está luchando con el coronavirus. Pero no se nos achicopalen, porque el frontman dijo que ya se sentía un poco mejor y que se encontraba en los últimas etapas de la infección, y al ver que de plano los conciertos tanto de ellos como de otros artistas se han cancelado o pospuesto en todo el mundo, en The Hives han decidido hace algo al respecto.

Mientras él y el resto del mundo tratamos de superar el virus a nuestra manera, The Hives estará compartiendo algunos conciertos que estamos seguros les interesarán en una serie llamada Hivemanor Livemanor, donde le mostrarán a sus fans presentaciones nunca antes vista de la banda. El primero de ellos lo publicaron en su cuenta de Instagram y se trata de un show que los suecos dieron en enero de 2009 en el Metro Theatre de Sidney, Australia.

Aquella noche, Pelle Almqvist y compañía ofrecieron un set completamente diferente a lo que nos tienen acostumbrados, pues tocaron puros covers. Fueron en total 11 las rolas que se aventaron en ese concierto, donde sonaron las propias versiones de The Hives de algunos clásicos como “Beast of Burden” de los Rolling Stones o “Hollywood Babylon” de los Misfits, y también le rindieron tributo a bandas que los marcaron como The Hellacopters, Dion, The Saints y más. Todo para terminar con la rola ideal dentro de su setlist, “Tick Tick Boom”.

Si quieren checar el primer show que The Hives compartirá en estos días de cuarentena o aislamiento social, pueden aventárselo completito a continuación: