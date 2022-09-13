Por fin llegó una de las noches más esperadas del año en relación a la industria de la televisión. Los Primetime Emmy Awards llegan a su edición número 74 con una variedad de series nominadas en las categorías principales que integran Drama, Comedia, Serie Limitada, Animada y Películas para la televisión.
Este 2022, entre las y los nominados hay varios títulos que han recibido grandes críticas y la aclamación del público. Tal es el caso de Succession, una de las mejores series de los últimos años, la cual compite de cerca con el fenómeno que representó El juego del calamar, la cual integró históricas nominaciones este año. ESTOS son todos los nominados por si los quieren repasar.
¿Qué hay de la comedia? Ted Lasso es la favorita de la mayoría, pero se ha de enfrentar a la tercera temporada de Barry, la cual aumentó sus apuestas con un guion que integra de maravilla el humor negro y mucho drama (demasiado para ser justos). Y en la series limitadas, este año es extraño, por decirlo de alguna manera.
The White Lotus es la serie más nominada (de hecho es la serie limitada con más nominaciones en la historia), y compite con otra que generó mucha conversación como Pam & Tommy. Y por fin, hoy sabremos quiénes son las ganadoras. De mientras, AQUÍ les dejamos nuestras predicciones.
Y por acá, les revelamos los máximos ganadores de los premios Emmy 2022. *Esta nota se irá actualizando conforme se anuncien ganadores.
Mejor Serie de Drama
Succession (HBO Max)
El juego del clamar (Netflix)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Euphoria (HBO Max)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (Netflix) – AMC
Yellowjackets (Paramount+) – Showtime
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Barry (HBO Max)
Hacks (HBO Max)
What We Do in the Shadows (Star+) – FX
Only Murders in the Building (Star+) – Hulu
Abbott Elementary (Star+) – ABC
The Marvelous Ms. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Max)
Mejor Serie Limitada
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Dopesick (Star+) – Hulu
The Dropout (Star+) – Hulu
Pam & Tommy (Star+) – Hulu
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Mejor Película para la televisión
Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku Channel)
The Survivor (HBO)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon (Paramount+)
Mejor Serie Animada
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
What If…? (Disney+)
Arcane: League of Legends (Netflix) ?
Bob’s Burgers (FOX)
The Simpsons (FOX)
Mejor Serie Documental
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) ?
100 Foot Wave (HBO)
We Need To Talk About Cosby (Showtime)
Jeen-yuhs (Netflix)
The Andy Warhol Diaries (Netflix)
Mejor Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) ?
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama
Brian Cox (Succession) – HBO Max
Lee Jung Jae (El juego del calamar) – Netflix
Jeremy Strong (Succession) – HBO Max
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) – Netflix (de AMC)
Adam Scott (Severance) – Apple TV+
Jason Bateman (Ozark) – Netflix
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama
Zendaya (Euphoria) – HBO Max
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) – Paramount+ (de Showtime)
Laura Linney (Ozark) – Netflix
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Whiterspoon (The Morning Show) – Apple TV+
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia
Bill Hader (Barry) – HBO Max
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – Apple TV+
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia
Jean Smart (Hacks) – HBO Max
Elle Fanning (The Great) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – Star+ (de ABC)
Issa Rae (Insecure) – HBO Max
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – Amazon Prime Video
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) – HBO Max
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – Star+ (de Hulu) ?
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage) – HBO Max
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) – HBO Max
Colin Firth (The Staircase) – HBO Max
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – Star+ (de Hulu) ?
Margaret Qualley (Maid) – Netflix
Toni Colette (The Staircase) – HBO Max
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) – Netflix
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
Kieran Culkin (Succession) – HBO Max
Matthew Macfayden (Succession) – HBO Max ?
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) – Apple TV+
Oh Yeong-soo (El juego del calamar) – Netflix
John Turturro (Severance) – Apple TV+
Nicholas Braun (Succession) – HBO Max
Christopher Walken (Severance) – Apple TV+
Park Hae-soo (El juego del calamar) – Netflix
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama
Julia Garner (Ozark) – Netflix ?
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) – HBO
Jung Ho-yeon (El juego del calamar) – Netflix
Sarah Snook (Succession) – HBO
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) – Showtime
Patricia Arquette (Severance) – Apple TV+
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) – AMC
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) – HBO
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – Apple TV+ ?
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) – Apple TV+
Henry Winkler (Barry) – HBO Max
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) – NBC
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) – Apple TV+
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) – Star+ (de ABC)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry) – HBO Max
Tony Shaloub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – Amazon Prime Video
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – Apple TV+
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) – Star+ (de ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – Star+ (de ABC) ?
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) – NBC
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) – HBO Max
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) – Apple TV+
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) – Apple TV+
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – Amazon Prime Video
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – HBO Max ?
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) – HBO Max
Will Poulter (Dopesick) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) – HBO Max
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – HBO Max ?
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) – HBO Max
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) – HBO Max
Mare Winningham (Dopesick) – Star+ (de Hulu)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus) – HBO Max
Connie Britton (The White Lotus) – HBO Max