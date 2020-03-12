El llamado de atención de Donovan Mitchell a Rudy Gobert tras dar positivo en coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell, jugador de Utah Jazz, dio positivo en coronavirus y mediante sus redes sociales hizo un llamado de atención a hacer conciencia… en especial a Rudy Gobert.
En su cuenta de Instagram, Mitchell colgó un mensaje en el que agradeció a quienes lo han apoyado desde que su prueba dio positivo en coronavirus pero también hizo un llamado de atención a que pese a que todos están aprendiendo, deben ser responsablemente sociales.
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
“Todos estamos aprendiendo más sobre la gravedad de esta situación y esperamos que las personas puedan continuar educándose y darse cuenta que deben comportarse de manera responsable tanto por su propia salud, como por el bienestar de quienes lo rodean“, escribió.
De igual manera, Donovan Mitchell hizo un llamado para que todos se ‘unan‘ y ayuden en lo que puedan. El coronavirus hizo que la NBA suspendiera toda la temporada.
“Seguiré siguiendo los consejos de nuestro personal médico y espero que todos podamos unirnos, y estar allí el uno para el otro y nuestros vecinos que necesitan nuestra ayuda“, continuó Mitchell.
El mensaje de Donovan Mitchell fue hacia Rudy Gobert, su compañero en Utah y es que fue él quien dio positivo primero. De acuerdo a información de los otros compañeros, el francés no tuvo cuidado y así lo demostró también hace unos días, tocando los micrófonos en una conferencia de prensa.