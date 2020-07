‘Chinga Tu Migra’: Los mensajes en el cielo contra los centros de migración en EU

View this post on Instagram

@Harry_gamboa_jr whose phrase NO ICE NO ICE NO was placed over Mesa Verde Detention Center Bakersfield yesterday morning. . “ This phrase would read like the setting for a dystopian novel or film: Placing children into cages, imprisoning mothers, fathers, workers, intimidating entire communities, and violating Human Rights wherever they might be present, ICE has a chilling effect. Armed with sophisticated weaponry and an expansive budget to enrich private investors, ICE hunts unarmed humans for capture even when they are in court, hospital, school, workplace, and home settings. A heartless agency designed to execute psychological, emotional, economic, physical, and cultural harm. . But it is not fiction. It is difficult to witness the truth of ongoing injustice that is carried out against immigrants. As an artist, it is important to create ideas, images, objects, performances, and words that counter any and all beliefs that encourage or reward the dehumanization of undocumented people.” . At the center folks here are on hunger strikes in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Yesterday there was an incredible protest organized by the @ciyja California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance on the ground While Harry wrote in the sky. . We learned that the folks on the inside were chanting “no ice no ice no ice “ and were moved to tears. We see you we are fighting for you. . #xmap