Lo que necesitas saber:
Entre los nominados a 'Artista del año' tenemos a Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Charli XCX y Dua Lipa, entre otros.
Además de las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar, también tenemos la lista completa de los nominados a los Brit Awards 2025. Uno de los premios más deseados es el ‘Álbum del año’ y por él competirán Charli XCX, The Cure, Dua Lipa, Ezra Collective y The Last Dinner Party.
La ceremonia de premiación de los Brit Awards será el 1 de marzo en la Arena The O2 de Londres, Inglaterra. Mientras les dejamos la lista completa de tooodos los nominados. Para ustedes ¿Quién faltó?
Nominados Brit Awards 2025
Grupo del año
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
Artista del año
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Album del año
- Charli XCX – Brat
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
- The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
Canción del año
- Artemas – i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles – Now And Then
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) – Kisses
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) – BAND4BAND
- Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Chase & Status / Stormzy – Backbone
- Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa – Training Season
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) -Alibi
- JADE – Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI
- KSI (feat Trippie Redd) – Thick Of It
- Myles Smith – Stargazing
- Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D – Somedays
Mejor nuevo artista
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Artista internacional del año
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
Grupo internacional del año
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Canción internacional del año
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo – End of Beginning
- Eminem – Houdini
- Hozier – Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) – Fortnight
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control
- Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby
Artista alternativo/rock
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
Artista acto hip-hop/grime/rap
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
Artista acto dance
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Fred again
- Nia Archives
Artista acto pop
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- JADE
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Artista acto R&B
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye
¿Dónde ver los Brit Awards 2025 en México?
La transmisión de los Brit Awards 2025 en México será por su canal oficial de Youtube y empieza a las 15:00 hrs. Aquí les dejamos en enlace para que no se pierdan ni un solo momento de la gala.
|Evento
|Horario
|Transmisión
|Brit Awards 2025
|15:00 hrs
(Tiempo de México)
|Youtube
(Canal oficial de los BRITs)