Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish y The Weekend lideran los nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Llegó el momento de usar nuestro tiempo de cuarentena para votar por algunos de nuestros artistas favoritos. MTV acaba de revelar todos los nominados para los Video Music Awards 2020 con Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande y The Weekend encabezando las listas.

Los cuatro músicos se llevaron la nominación para el Video del Año en MTV, la categoría más importante de la noche. Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande por su video musical de “Rain on Me”, Eilish por “Everything I Wanted” y The Weeknd por “Blinding Lights”. Por su parte, Otros grandes artistas como Eminem, Future y Taylor Swift también comparten la nominación.

Por si no quedaba claro que la colaboración entre Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande fue una absoluta bomba, ambas lideran las nominaciones con nueve cada una en gran parte gracia a “Rain on Me”. Después de ellas, Eilish y The Weeknd tienen seis cada uno. Lady Gaga y The Weeknd han sido nominados para artista del año, y Eilish, Grande y Gaga están en la canción del año.

Para salirse de la caja y aprovechar la nueva función que ofrece Twitter, MTV anunció las nominaciones de este año a través de una nota de voz. Esto los convierte en el primer programa importante de premios en utilizar la función.

Nuevas categorías en los MTV VMA

Porque la pandemia de coronavirus llegó para cambiarlo todo, incluida la industria de la música, sería ilógico que no cambiaran algunas de las categorías. Para ajustarse a los tiempos que vivimos, MTV anunció las nuevas categorías: el mejor video musical desde casa y la mejor actuación de cuarentena.

“Estamos entusiasmados de presentar la increíble lista de nominados a VMA que dieron forma al panorama musical único de este año y brindar a los fanáticos un espectáculo que celebra la poderosa fuerza unificadora de la música”, dijo Bruce Gillmer, el presidente de ViacomCBS Media Networks.

Las categorías ya están abiertas, y todos pueden ir a la página oficial de los MTV Video Music Awards a votar por sus artistas favoritos (o el mejor proyecto si se quieren poner el saco de la objetividad). La votación cierra este próximo 23 de agosto. Por lo pronto, les dejamos la lista completa de nominados aquí abajo.

VIDEO DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – Republic Records

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

MEJOR CANCIÓN HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records

The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

MEJOR VIDEO DESDE CASA

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records

John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE CUARENTENA

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute