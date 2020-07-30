Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish y The Weekend lideran los nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2020

Llegó el momento de usar nuestro tiempo de cuarentena para votar por algunos de nuestros artistas favoritos. MTV acaba de revelar todos los nominados para los Video Music Awards 2020 con Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande y The Weekend encabezando las listas.
Los cuatro músicos se llevaron la nominación para el Video del Año en MTV, la categoría más importante de la noche. Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande por su video musical de “Rain on Me”, Eilish por “Everything I Wanted” y The Weeknd por “Blinding Lights”. Por su parte, Otros grandes artistas como Eminem, Future y Taylor Swift también comparten la nominación.
También puedes leer: 10 VIDEOS DE LOS 2000 PARA RECORDAR LAS BUENAS ÉPOCAS DE MTV
Por si no quedaba claro que la colaboración entre Lady Gaga y Ariana Grande fue una absoluta bomba, ambas lideran las nominaciones con nueve cada una en gran parte gracia a “Rain on Me”. Después de ellas, Eilish y The Weeknd tienen seis cada uno. Lady Gaga y The Weeknd han sido nominados para artista del año, y Eilish, Grande y Gaga están en la canción del año.
Para salirse de la caja y aprovechar la nueva función que ofrece Twitter, MTV anunció las nominaciones de este año a través de una nota de voz. Esto los convierte en el primer programa importante de premios en utilizar la función.
Nuevas categorías en los MTV VMA
Porque la pandemia de coronavirus llegó para cambiarlo todo, incluida la industria de la música, sería ilógico que no cambiaran algunas de las categorías. Para ajustarse a los tiempos que vivimos, MTV anunció las nuevas categorías: el mejor video musical desde casa y la mejor actuación de cuarentena.
“Estamos entusiasmados de presentar la increíble lista de nominados a VMA que dieron forma al panorama musical único de este año y brindar a los fanáticos un espectáculo que celebra la poderosa fuerza unificadora de la música”, dijo Bruce Gillmer, el presidente de ViacomCBS Media Networks.
Las categorías ya están abiertas, y todos pueden ir a la página oficial de los MTV Video Music Awards a votar por sus artistas favoritos (o el mejor proyecto si se quieren poner el saco de la objetividad). La votación cierra este próximo 23 de agosto. Por lo pronto, les dejamos la lista completa de nominados aquí abajo.
VIDEO DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – Republic Records
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records
MEJOR CANCIÓN HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack
MEJOR CANCIÓN ROCK
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records
MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MEJOR CANCIÓN LATINA
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
MEJOR CANCIÓN R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
MEJOR VIDEO DESDE CASA
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE CUARENTENA
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute