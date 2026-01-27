Lo que necesitas saber:

La ceremonia de premiación de los BAFTA será el 22 de febrero del 2026 en Londres.

Además de conocer a todos los nominados en los Oscar 2026, también tenemos la lista completa de nominados en los Premios BAFTA.

Y deben saber que ‘Frankenstein’ de nuestro querido Guillermo del Toro recibió un total de ocho nominaciones, entre Mejor Actor de Reparto, Mejores Efectos Especiales, Fotografía y otras más. Aunque One Battle After Another arrasó con 14 nominaciones.

La ceremonia de premiación de los BAFTA será el 22 de febrero del 2026 en Londres y hasta entonces conoceremos a todos los ganadores.

Mientras tanto, acá les dejamos la lista completa.

BAFTA 2024: La lista completa de ganadores
Foto: @BAFTA

Mejor Película

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor Director

  • Yorgos Lanthimos | Bugonia
  • Chloé Zhao | Hamnet
  • Josh Safdie | Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson | One Battle After Another
  • Joachim Trier | Sentimental Value
  • Ryan Coogler | Sinners
Imagen de 'Sinners'
Imagen de ‘Sinners’ / Foto: Warner Bros.

Película Británica Destacada

  • 28 Years Later
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • Die My Love
  • H is for Hawk
  • Hamnet
  • I Swear
  • Mr. Burton
  • Pillion
  • Steve

Mejor Actriz

  • Jessie Buckley | Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne | If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson | Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti | One Battle After Another
  • Renate Reinsve | Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone | Bugonia
'Bugonia': ¿Qué significa el título de la película de Yorgos Lanthimos y Emma Stone'?
Emma Stone en Bugonia / Foto: Universal Pictures

Mejor Actor

  • Robert Aramayo | I Swear
  • Timothée Chalamet | Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio | One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke | Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan | Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons | Bugonia

Actriz de Reparto

  • Odessa A’zion | Marty Supreme
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas | Sentimental Value
  • Wunmi Mosaku | Sinners
  • Carey Mulligan | The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Teyana Taylor | One Battle After Another
  • Emily Watson | Hamnet

Actor de Reparto

  • Benicio Del Toro | One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi | Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal |Hamnet
  • Peter Mullan | I Swear
  • Sean Penn | One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård | Sentimental Value
Guillermo del Toro con Jacob Elordi en el set de 'Frankenstein'
Guillermo del Toro con Jacob Elordi en el set de ‘Frankenstein’ / Foto: Netflix

Mejor Película de habla no inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirāt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Guion Original

  • I Swear
  • Marty Supreme
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Guion Adaptado

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bugonia
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Pillion
Jessie Buckley en 'Hamnet'
Jessie Buckley en ‘Hamnet’ / Foto: Focus Features

Música

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Fotografía

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Montaje

  • F1
  • A House of Dynamite
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
¡Brad Pitt vendrá a México para estrenar 'F1'!
Foto: Warner Bros.

Diseño de Producción

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Diseño de Vestuario

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Maquillaje y peinados

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Sonido

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle Afte Another
  • Sinners
  • Warfare
Mia Goth como Elizabeth en 'Frankenstein'
Mia Goth como Elizabeth en ‘Frankenstein’ / Foto: Netflix

Efectos Especiales

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • The Lost Bus

Mejor Casting

  • I Swear
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Película Animada

  • Elio
  • Little Amélie
  • Zootopia 2
zootopia-2-trailer-oficial-fecha-estreno-cines-disney-destacada
Tráiler de la nueva entrega de Zootopia // YouTube: @DisneyStudiosLA

Mejor Documental

  • 2,000 Meters to Andriivka
  • Apocalypse in the Tropics
  • Cover-Up
  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Película Familiar

  • Arco
  • Boong
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Zootopia 2

Debut Británico

  • Jack King, Hollie Bryan y Lucy Meer | The Ceremony
  • Akinola Davies Jr y Wale Davies | My Father’s Shadow
  • Harry Lighton | Pillion
  • Myrid Carten | A Want in Her
  • Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews y Eoin Doran | Wasteman

Cortometraje Británico

  • Magid/Zafar
  • Nostalgie
  • Terence
  • This Is Endometriosis
  • Welcome Home Freckles

Cortometraje Británico Animado

  • Cardboard
  • Solstice
  • Two Black Boys in Paradise

Premio BAFTA (Rising Star)

  • Miles Caton
  • Robert Aramayo
  • Archie Madekwe
  • Posy Sterling
  • Chase Infiniti

Todo lo que no sabías que necesitas saber lo encuentras en Sopitas.com

CuadroXCuadro: ‘Encounters at the End of the World’ y el pingüino suicida que todos tenemos dentro

CuadroXCuadro: ‘Encounters at the End of the World’ y el pingüino suicida
anthony-ippolito-sylvester-stallone

‘I Play Rocky’: Todo lo que debes saber sobre la película del clásico de Sylvester Stallone
Cuarta temporada de 'Ted Lasso' está en marcha... ¡con regresos y nuevos protagonistas!

Primeras imágenes de la cuarta temporada de ‘Ted Lasso’: ¿Cuándo se estrena?
Daredevil temporada 2: Fecha de estreno y tráiler oficial

Fecha de estreno y tráiler oficial de Daredevil: Born Again 2 con la aparición de ‘Jessica Jones’

Comentarios

Comenta con tu cuenta de Facebook