Lo que necesitas saber:
La ceremonia de premiación de los BAFTA será el 22 de febrero del 2026 en Londres.
Además de conocer a todos los nominados en los Oscar 2026, también tenemos la lista completa de nominados en los Premios BAFTA.
Y deben saber que ‘Frankenstein’ de nuestro querido Guillermo del Toro recibió un total de ocho nominaciones, entre Mejor Actor de Reparto, Mejores Efectos Especiales, Fotografía y otras más. Aunque One Battle After Another arrasó con 14 nominaciones.
La ceremonia de premiación de los BAFTA será el 22 de febrero del 2026 en Londres y hasta entonces conoceremos a todos los ganadores.
Mientras tanto, acá les dejamos la lista completa.
Mejor Película
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor Director
- Yorgos Lanthimos | Bugonia
- Chloé Zhao | Hamnet
- Josh Safdie | Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson | One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier | Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler | Sinners
Película Británica Destacada
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Die My Love
- H is for Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr. Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
Mejor Actriz
- Jessie Buckley | Hamnet
- Rose Byrne | If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson | Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti | One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve | Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone | Bugonia
Mejor Actor
- Robert Aramayo | I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet | Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio | One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke | Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan | Sinners
- Jesse Plemons | Bugonia
Actriz de Reparto
- Odessa A’zion | Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas | Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku | Sinners
- Carey Mulligan | The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor | One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson | Hamnet
Actor de Reparto
- Benicio Del Toro | One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi | Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal |Hamnet
- Peter Mullan | I Swear
- Sean Penn | One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård | Sentimental Value
Mejor Película de habla no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Guion Original
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Guion Adaptado
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bugonia
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Pillion
Música
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Fotografía
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Montaje
- F1
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Diseño de Producción
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Diseño de Vestuario
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Maquillaje y peinados
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Sonido
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle Afte Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
Efectos Especiales
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Lost Bus
Mejor Casting
- I Swear
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Película Animada
- Elio
- Little Amélie
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Documental
- 2,000 Meters to Andriivka
- Apocalypse in the Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Película Familiar
- Arco
- Boong
- Lilo & Stitch
- Zootopia 2
Debut Británico
- Jack King, Hollie Bryan y Lucy Meer | The Ceremony
- Akinola Davies Jr y Wale Davies | My Father’s Shadow
- Harry Lighton | Pillion
- Myrid Carten | A Want in Her
- Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews y Eoin Doran | Wasteman
Cortometraje Británico
- Magid/Zafar
- Nostalgie
- Terence
- This Is Endometriosis
- Welcome Home Freckles
Cortometraje Británico Animado
- Cardboard
- Solstice
- Two Black Boys in Paradise
Premio BAFTA (Rising Star)
- Miles Caton
- Robert Aramayo
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
- Chase Infiniti