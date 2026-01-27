Lo que necesitas saber: La ceremonia de premiación de los BAFTA será el 22 de febrero del 2026 en Londres.

Además de conocer a todos los nominados en los Oscar 2026, también tenemos la lista completa de nominados en los Premios BAFTA.

Y deben saber que ‘Frankenstein’ de nuestro querido Guillermo del Toro recibió un total de ocho nominaciones, entre Mejor Actor de Reparto, Mejores Efectos Especiales, Fotografía y otras más. Aunque One Battle After Another arrasó con 14 nominaciones.

La ceremonia de premiación de los BAFTA será el 22 de febrero del 2026 en Londres y hasta entonces conoceremos a todos los ganadores.

Mientras tanto, acá les dejamos la lista completa.

Foto: @BAFTA

Mejor Película

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor Director

Yorgos Lanthimos | Bugonia

Chloé Zhao | Hamnet

Josh Safdie | Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson | One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier | Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler | Sinners

Imagen de ‘Sinners’ / Foto: Warner Bros.

Película Británica Destacada

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr. Burton

Pillion

Steve

Mejor Actriz

Jessie Buckley | Hamnet

Rose Byrne | If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson | Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti | One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve | Sentimental Value

Emma Stone | Bugonia

Emma Stone en Bugonia / Foto: Universal Pictures

Mejor Actor

Robert Aramayo | I Swear

Timothée Chalamet | Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio | One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke | Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan | Sinners

Jesse Plemons | Bugonia

Actriz de Reparto

Odessa A’zion | Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas | Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku | Sinners

Carey Mulligan | The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor | One Battle After Another

Emily Watson | Hamnet

Actor de Reparto

Benicio Del Toro | One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi | Frankenstein

Paul Mescal |Hamnet

Peter Mullan | I Swear

Sean Penn | One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård | Sentimental Value

Guillermo del Toro con Jacob Elordi en el set de ‘Frankenstein’ / Foto: Netflix

Mejor Película de habla no inglesa

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Guion Original

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Guion Adaptado

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Jessie Buckley en ‘Hamnet’ / Foto: Focus Features

Música

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Fotografía

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Montaje

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Foto: Warner Bros.

Diseño de Producción

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Diseño de Vestuario

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Maquillaje y peinados

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sonido

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle Afte Another

Sinners

Warfare

Mia Goth como Elizabeth en ‘Frankenstein’ / Foto: Netflix

Efectos Especiales

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

Mejor Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Película Animada

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

Tráiler de la nueva entrega de Zootopia // YouTube: @DisneyStudiosLA

Mejor Documental

2,000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Película Familiar

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootopia 2

Debut Británico

Jack King, Hollie Bryan y Lucy Meer | The Ceremony

Akinola Davies Jr y Wale Davies | My Father’s Shadow

Harry Lighton | Pillion

Myrid Carten | A Want in Her

Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews y Eoin Doran | Wasteman

Cortometraje Británico

Magid/Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

Cortometraje Británico Animado

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

Premio BAFTA (Rising Star)