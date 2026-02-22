Este domingo 22 de febrero, se llevó a cabo la edición 2026 de los BAFTA con el anuncio de sus ganadores, considerados los premios de la industria del entretenimiento más importantes dentro del Reino Unido y uno de los más destacadas en el idioma inglés. Para muchos, son el equivalente de los premios Oscar, pero británicos.
Hubo algunas sorpresas, sobre todo de las producciones “locales”, por decirlo de alguna manera. Sin embargo, las y los ganadores son los que ya se esperan para las próximas ceremonias de premiación con One Battle After Another, Sinners y Frankenstein a la cabeza de las distintas categorías. Aquí les dejamos a todos los ganadores de los BAFTA 2026:
Mejor Película
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Mejor Película Británica
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Die My Love
H Is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr. Burton
Pillion
Steve
Mejor Película Internacional
It Was Just and Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Raja
Mejor Película Animada
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Mejor Documental
2000 Meters to Andriivka
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor Director
Yorgos Lanthimos por Bugonia
Chloé Zhao por Hamnet
Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler por Sinners
Mejor Actor
Robert Aramayo por I Swear
Timothée Chalamet por Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio por One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke por Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan por Sinners
Jesse Plemons por Bugonia
Mejor Actriz
Jessie Buckley por Hamnet
Rose Byrne por If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson por Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti por One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve por Sentimental Value
Emma Stone por Bugonia
Mejor Película Familiar/Niños
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootopia 2
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Odessa A’zion por Marty Supreme
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas por Sentimental Value
Wunmi Mosaku por Sinners
Carey Mulligan por The Ballad of Wallis Island
Teyana Taylor por One Battle After Another
Emily Watson por Hamnet
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Benicio del Toro por One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi por Frankenstein
Paul Mescal por Hamnet
Peter Mullan por I Swear
Sean Penn por One Battle After Another
StellanSkarsgård por Sentimental Value
Mejor Guion
Kirk Jones por I Swear
Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
Kleber Mendonça Filho por The Secret Agent
Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler por Sinners
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Tom Basden y Tim Key por The Ballad of Wallis Island
Will Tracy por Bugonia
Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell por Hamnet
Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another
Harry Lighton por Pillion
Mejor Fotografía
Sinners
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Mejor Sonido
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Mejor Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Mejor Casting
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Mejor Edición
F1
A House of Dynamite
Marry Supreme
One Battle After another
Sinners
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
Mejores Efectos Especiales
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
The Lost Bus