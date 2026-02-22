Este domingo 22 de febrero, se llevó a cabo la edición 2026 de los BAFTA con el anuncio de sus ganadores, considerados los premios de la industria del entretenimiento más importantes dentro del Reino Unido y uno de los más destacadas en el idioma inglés. Para muchos, son el equivalente de los premios Oscar, pero británicos.

Hubo algunas sorpresas, sobre todo de las producciones “locales”, por decirlo de alguna manera. Sin embargo, las y los ganadores son los que ya se esperan para las próximas ceremonias de premiación con One Battle After Another, Sinners y Frankenstein a la cabeza de las distintas categorías. Aquí les dejamos a todos los ganadores de los BAFTA 2026:

Mejor Película

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor Película Británica

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Die My Love

H Is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr. Burton

Pillion

Steve

Mejor Película Internacional

It Was Just and Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Raja

Mejor Película Animada

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

Mejor Documental

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor Director

Yorgos Lanthimos por Bugonia

Chloé Zhao por Hamnet

Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler por Sinners

Mejor Actor

Robert Aramayo por I Swear

Timothée Chalamet por Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio por One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke por Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan por Sinners

Jesse Plemons por Bugonia

Mejor Actriz

Jessie Buckley por Hamnet

Rose Byrne por If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson por Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti por One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve por Sentimental Value

Emma Stone por Bugonia

Mejor Película Familiar/Niños

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootopia 2

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Odessa A’zion por Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas por Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku por Sinners

Carey Mulligan por The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor por One Battle After Another

Emily Watson por Hamnet

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Benicio del Toro por One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi por Frankenstein

Paul Mescal por Hamnet

Peter Mullan por I Swear

Sean Penn por One Battle After Another

StellanSkarsgård por Sentimental Value

Mejor Guion

Kirk Jones por I Swear

Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme

Kleber Mendonça Filho por The Secret Agent

Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler por Sinners

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Tom Basden y Tim Key por The Ballad of Wallis Island

Will Tracy por Bugonia

Chloé Zhao y Maggie O’Farrell por Hamnet

Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another

Harry Lighton por Pillion

Mejor Fotografía

Sinners

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Mejor Sonido

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Mejor Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Mejor Casting

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Mejor Edición

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marry Supreme

One Battle After another

Sinners

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Mejores Efectos Especiales

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus