Lo que necesitas saber:
La temporada de la Premier League tendrá un total de 380 partidos que se jugarán en un periodo de 10 meses.
Es momento de organizar su agenda con los partidos de la temporada 2024/35 de la Premier League, pues ya tenemos el calendario com-ple-ti-to. Los encargados de inaugurar está nueva campaña son el Manchester United vs Fulham.
Entre equipos recién ascendidos y la pelea del Manchester City por mantenerse en la cima de Inglaterra nos esperan muchas emociones, sin mencionar que varios equipos tendrán un nuevo entrenador, entre ellos el Liverpool, que ahora está bajo las ordenes de Arne Slot.
¿Cuando inicia y cuando termina la Premier League?
El Manchester United, campeón de la FA Cup, será el encargado de recibir al Fulham de Raúl Jiménez en el primer partido de la temporada 2024/25 el 16 de agosto en el Old Trafford. Y aunque no han tenido los mejores años, buscarán retomar el camino y regresar al equipo a sus años de gloria o al menos eso es lo que se espera.
El balón rodará en Inglaterra exactamente el 16 de agosto: después de 10 meses, 380 partidos y 38 jornadas conoceremos al nuevo campeón de la Premier el 25 de mayo del 2025. En la última fecha, que se jugará a la misma hora.
Y acá les traemos el link para que sincronicen su calendario con el de su equipo favorito de la Premier League, y así sepan que horarios no pueden hacer planes, aquí se los dejamos.
Equipos ascendidos a la Premier League
El Leicester City, Ipswich y Southampton firmaron su ascenso a la Primera División, después de varios años de ausencia, por lo que tendrán una presión extra, ya que deberán hacer todo lo necesario para mantener la categoría que tanto trabajo les costó recuperar.
El Ipswich será el primero de los tres en hacer su debut y se medirá contra el Liverpool. Al Southampton le toca el Newcastle, mientras que, el Leicester recibirá en su casa al Tottenham.
Calendario Premier League temporada 2024/25
Primera jornada de la Premier League 2024/25
- Man Utd vs Fulham
- Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
- Arsenal vs Wolves
- Everton vs Brighton
- Newcastle United vs Southampton
- Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth
- West Ham vs Aston Villa
- Brentford vs Crystal Palace
- Chelsea vsMan City
- Leicester City vs Spurs
24 de agosto* | Jornada 2
- AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
- Aston Villa vs Arsenal
- Brighton vs Man Utd
- Crystal Palace vs West Ham
- Fulham vs Leicester City
- Liverpool vs Brentford
- Man City vs Ipswich Town
- Southampton vs Nottingham Forest
- Spurs vs Everton
- Wolves vs Chelsea
31 de agosto* | Jornada 3
- Arsenal vs Brighton
- Brentford vs Southampton
- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
- Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town vs Fulham
- Leicester City vs Aston Villa
- Man Utd vs Liverpool
- Newcastle United vs Spurs
- Nottingham Forest vs Wolves
- West Ham vs Man City
14 de septiembre* | Jornada 4
- AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
- Aston Villa vs Everton
- Brighton vs Ipswich Town
- Crystal Palace v Leicester City
- Fulham vs West Ham
- Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
- Man City vs Brentford
- Southampton vsMan Utd
- Spurs vs Arsenal
- Wolves vs Newcastle United
21 de septiembre* | Jornada 5
- Aston Villa vs Wolves
- Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace v Man Utd
- Fulham v Newcastle United
- Leicester City v Everton
- Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
- Man City v Arsenal
- Southampton v Ipswich Town
- Spurs v Brentford
- West Ham v Chelsea
28 de septiembre* | Jornada 6
- AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
- Arsenal vs Leicester City
- Brentford vs West Ham
- Chelsea vs Brighton
- Everton vs Crystal Palace
- Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa
- Man Utd vs Spurs
- Newcastle United vs Man City
- Nottingham Forest vs Fulham
- Wolves vs Liverpool
5 de octubre* | Jornada 7
- Arsenal vs Southampton
- Aston Villa vs Man Utd
- Brentford vs Wolves
- Brighton vs Spurs
- Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
- Everton vs Newcastle United
- Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
- Man City vs Fulham
- West Ham vs Ipswich Town
19 de octubre* | Jornada 8
- Fulham vs Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town vs Everton
- Liverpool vs Chelsea
- Man Utd vs Brentford
- Newcastle United vs Brighton
- Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace
- Southampton vs Leicester City
- Spurs vs West Ham
- Wolves vs Man City
26 de octubre* | Jornada 9
- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth
- Brentford vs Ipswich Town
- Brightonvs Wolves
- Chelsea vs Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace vs Spurs
- Everton vs Fulham
- Leicester City vs Nottingham Forest
- Man City vs Southampton
- West Ham vs Man Utd
2 de noviembre* | Jornada 10
- AFC Bournemouth vs Man City
- Fulham vs Brentford
- Ipswich Town vs Leicester City
- Liverpool vs Brighton
- Man Utd vs Chelsea
- Newcastle United vs Arsenal
- Nottingham Forest vs West Ham
- Southampton vs Everton
- Spurs vs Aston Villa
- Wolves vs Crystal Palace
9 de noviembre* | Jornada 11
- Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth
- Brighton vs Man City
- Chelsea vs Arsenal
- Crystal Palace vs Fulham
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa
- Man Utd vs Leicester City
- Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United
- Spurs vs Ipswich Town
- West Ham vs Everton
- Wolves vs Southampton
23 de noviembre* | Jornada 12
- AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton
- Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
- Everton vs Brentford
- Fulham vs Wolves
- Ipswich Town vs Man Utd
- Leicester City vs Chelsea
- Man City vs Spurs
- Newcastle United vs West Ham
- Southampton vs Liverpool
30 noviembre* | Jornada 13
- Brentford vs Leicester City
- Brighton vs Southampton
- Chelsea vs Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United
- Liverpool vs Man City
- Man Utd vs Everton
- Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town
- Spurs vs Fulham
- West Ham vs Arsenal
- Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth
3 de diciembre* | Jornada 14
- AFC Bournemouth vs Spurs
- Arsenal vs Man Utd
- Aston Villa vs Brentford
- Everton vs Wolves
- Fulham vs Brighton
- Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace
- Leicester City vs West Ham
- Man City vs Nottingham Forest
- Newcastle United vs Liverpool
- Southampton vs Chelsea
7 de diciembre* | Jornada 7
- Brentford vs Newcastle United
- Crystal Palace vs Man City
- Everton vs Liverpool
- Fulham vs Arsenal
- Ipswich Town vs AFC Bournemouth
- Leicester City vs Brighton
- Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest
- Spurs vs Chelsea
- West Ham vs Wolves
14 de diciembre* | Jornada 16
- AFC Bournemouth vs West Ham
- Arsenal vs Everton
- Brighton vs Crystal Palace
- Chelsea vs Brentford
- Liverpool vs Fulham
- Man City vs Man Utd
- Newcastle United vs Leicester City
- Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
- Southampton vs Spurs
- Wolves vs Ipswich Town
21 de diciembre* | Jornada 17
- Aston Villa vs Man City
- Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
- Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
- Everton vs Chelsea
- Fulham vs Southampton
- Ipswich Town vs Newcastle United
- Leicester City vs Wolves
- Man Utd vs AFC Bournemouth
- Spurs vs Liverpool
- West Ham vs Brighton
26 de diciembre* | Jornada 18
- AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
- Arsenal vs Ipswich Town
- Brighton vs Brentford
- Chelsea vs Fulham
- Liverpool vs Leicester City
- Man City vs Everton
- Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest vs Spurs
- Southampton vs West Ham
- Wolves vs Man Utd
29 de diciembre* | Jornada 19
- Aston Villa vs Brighton
- Brentford vs Arsenal
- Crystal Palace vs Southampton
- Everton vs Nottingham Forest
- Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
- Ipswich Town vs Chelsea
- Leicester City vs Man City
- Man Utd vs Newcastle United
- Spurs vs Wolves
- West Ham vs Liverpool
Partidos de la Premier en el 2025
4 de enero* | Jornada 20
- AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
- Aston Villa vs Leicester City
- Brighton vs Arsenal
- Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
- Fulham vs Ipswich Town
- Liverpool vs Man Utd
- Man City vs West Ham
- Southampton vs Brentford
- Spurs vs Newcastle United
- Wolves vs Nottingham Forest
14 de enero* | Jornada 21
- Arsenal vs Spurs
- Brentford vs Man City
- Everton vs Aston Villa
- Ipswich Town vs Brighton
- Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
- Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
- West Ham vs Fulham
- Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
- Newcastle United vs Wolves
- Man Utd vs Southampton
18 de enero* | Jornada 22
- Arsenal vs Aston Villa
- Brentford vs Liverpool
- Chelsea vs Wolves
- Everton vs Spurs
- Ipswich Town vs Man City
- Leicester City vs Fulham
- Man Utd vs Brighton
- Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest vs Southampton
- West Ham vs Crystal Palace
25 de enero* | Jornada 23
- AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest
- Aston Villa vs West Ham
- Brighton vs Everton
- Crystal Palace vs Brentford
- Fulham vs Man Utd
- Liverpool vs Ipswich Town
- Man City vs Chelsea
- Southampton vs Newcastle United
- Spurs vs Leicester City
- Wolves vs Arsenal
1 de febrero* | Jornada 24
- AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
- Arsenal vs Man City
- Brentford vs Spurs
- Chelsea vs West Ham
- Everton vs Leicester City
- Ipswich Town vs Southampton
- Man Utd vs Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United vs Fulham
- Nottingham Forest vs Brighton
- Wolves vs Aston Villa
15 de febrero* | Jornada 25
- Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town
- Brighton vs Chelsea
- Crystal Palace vs Everton
- Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
- Leicester City vs Arsenal
- Liverpool vs Wolves
- Man City vs Newcastle United
- Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
- Spurs vs Man Utd
- West Ham vs Brentford
22 de febrero* | Jornada 26
- AFC Bournemouth vs Wolves
- Arsenal vs West Ham
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea
- Everton vs Man Utd
- Fulham vs Crystal Palace
- Ipswich Town vs Spurs
- Leicester City vs Brentford
- Man City vs Liverpool
- Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
- Southampton vs Brighton
25 de febrero* | Jornada 27
- Brentford vs Everton
- Brighton vs AFC Bournemouth
- Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
- Spurs vs Man City
- West Ham vs Leicester City
- Wolves vs Fulham
- Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
- Chelsea vs Southampton
- Liverpool vs Newcastle United
- Man Utd vs Ipswich Town
8 de marzo* | Jornada 28
- Brentford vs Aston Villa
- Brighton vs Fulham
- Chelsea vs Leicester City
- Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town
- Liverpool vs Southampton
- Man Utd vs Arsenal
- Nottingham Forest vs Man City
- Spurs vs AFC Bournemouth
- West Ham vs Newcastle United
- Wolves vs Everton
15 de marzo* | Jornada 29
- AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
- Arsenal vs Chelsea
- Aston Villa vs Liverpool
- Everton vs West Ham
- Fulham vs Spurs
- Ipswich Town vs Nottingham Forest
- Leicester City vs Man Utd
- Man City vs Brighton
- Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace
- Southampton vs Wolves
1 de abril* | Jornada 30
- AFC Bournemouth vs Ipswich Town
- Arsenal vs Fulham
- Brighton vs Aston Villa
- Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd
- Wolves vs West Ham
- Chelsea vs Spurs
- Man City vs Leicester City
- Newcastle United vs Brentford
- Southampton vs Crystal Palace
- Liverpool vs Everton
5 de abril* | Jornada 31
- Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest
- Brentford vs Chelsea
- Crystal Palace v Brighton
- Everton vs Arsenal
- Fulham vs Liverpool
- Ipswich Town vs Wolves
- Leicester City vs Newcastle United
- Man Utd vs Man City
- Spurs vs Southampton
- West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
12 de abril* | Jornada 32
- AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
- Arsenal vs Brentford
- Brighton vs Leicester City
- Chelsea vs Ipswich Town
- Liverpool vs West Ham
- Man City vs Crystal Palace
- Newcastle United vs Man Utd
- Nottingham Forest vs Everton
- Southampton vs Aston Villa
- Wolves vs Spurs
19 de abril* | Jornada 33
- Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
- Brentford vs Brighton
- Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth
- Everton vs Man City
- Fulham vs Chelsea
- Ipswich Town vs Arsenal
- Leicester City vs Liverpool
- Man Utd vs Wolves
- Spurs vs Nottingham Forest
- West Ham vs Southampton
26 de abril* | Jornada 34
- AFC Bournemouth vs Man Utd
- Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
- Brighton vs West Ham
- Chelsea vs Everton
- Liverpool vs Spurs
- Man City vs Aston Villa
- Newcastle United vs Ipswich Town
- Nottingham Forest vs Brentford
- Southampton vs Fulham
- Wolves vs Leicester City
3 de mayo* | Jornada 35
- Arsenal vs AFC Bournemouth
- Aston Villa vs Fulham
- Brentford vs Man Utd
- Brighton vs Newcastle United
- Chelsea vs Liverpool
- Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
- Everton vs Ipswich Town
- Leicester City vs Southampton
- Man City vs Wolves
- West Ham vs Spurs
10 de mayo* | Jornada 36
- AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
- Fulham vs Everton
- Ipswich Town vs Brentford
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Man Utd vs West Ham
- Newcastle United vs Chelsea
- Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City
- Southampton vs Man City
- Spurs vs Crystal Palace
- Wolves vs Brighton
18 de mayo* | Jornada 37
- Arsenal vs Newcastle United
- Aston Villa vs Spurs
- Brentford vs Fulham
- Brighton vs Liverpool
- Chelsea vs Man Utd
- Crystal Palace vs Wolves
- Everton vs Southampton
- Leicester City vs Ipswich Town
- Man City vs AFC Bournemouth
- West Ham vs Nottingham Forest
25 de mayo* | Jornada 38
- AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
- Fulham vs Man City
- Ipswich Town vs West Ham
- Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
- Man Utd vs Aston Villa
- Newcastle United vs Everton
- Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
- Southampton vs Arsenal
- Spurs vs Brighton
- Wolves vs Brentford
*Inicio de la jornada
Así que se la saben, sincronicen su calendario y no se pierdan ni un solo partido. Es más, vayan haciendo sus predicciones ¿Quién les gusta para campeón?