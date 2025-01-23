Lo que necesitas saber:
Entre los nominados a 'Artista del año' tenemos a Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Charli XCX y Dua Lipa, entre otros.
Además de las nominaciones a los Premios Oscar, también tenemos la lista completa de los nominados a los Brit Awards 2025. Uno de los premios más deseados es el ‘Álbum del año’ y por él competirán Charli XCX, The Cure, Dua Lipa, Ezra Collective y The Last Dinner Party.
La ceremonia de premiación de los Brit Awards será el 1 de marzo en la Arena The O2 de Londres, Inglaterra. Así que vayan apartando la fecha. Mientras les dejamos la lista completa de tooodos los nominados. Para ustedes ¿Quién faltó?
Nominados Brit Awards 2025
Grupo del año
- Bring Me The Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
Artista del año
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Album del año
- Charli XCX – Brat
- The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
- Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
- The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
Canción del año
- Artemas – i like the way you kiss me
- The Beatles – Now And Then
- BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) – Kisses
- Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) – BAND4BAND
- Charli XCX Ft Billie Eilish – Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Chase & Status / Stormzy – Backbone
- Coldplay – feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa – Training Season
- Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) -Alibi
- JADE – Angel Of My Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji- KEHLANI
- KSI (feat Trippie Redd) – Thick Of It
- Myles Smith – Stargazing
- Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D – Somedays
Mejor nuevo artista
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Artista internacional del año
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyoncé
- Billie Eilish
- Chappell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
Grupo internacional del año
- Amyl and The Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future & Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Canción internacional del año
- Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ‘Em
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo – End of Beginning
- Eminem – Houdini
- Hozier – Too Sweet
- Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan – Stick Season
- Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) – I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) – Fortnight
- Teddy Swims – Lose Control
- Tommy Richman – Million Dollar Baby
Artista alternativo/rock
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
Artista acto hip-hop/grime/rap
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
Artista acto dance
- Becky Hill
- Charli xcx
- Chase & Status
- Fred again
- Nia Archives
Artista acto pop
- Charli xcx
- Dua Lipa
- JADE
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Artista acto R&B
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye