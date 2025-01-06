Lo que necesitas saber: Si se la perdieron o por si quieren sacar cuentas, estos son todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025

Después de meses de estarlo esperando, por fin llegó la temporada de premios a lo mejor del Cine o la televisión. Aunque obviamente muchos tienen la mente en los Oscars 2025, sabemos que estas emociones comienzan con los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025.

Si no la estaban siguiendo en vivo, o solamente quieren tenerla en la mente, acá les contamos de todas las personas que se fueron a casa con una estatuilla. Esta nota se está actualizando conforme se vayan anunciando.

Todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025

Acá abajo les iremos compartiendo los resultados. En negritas, estarán todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Cualquier Película

Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Margaret Qualley (The Substance)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia o Musical

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Cualquier Película

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Cualquier Serie

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Cualquier Serie

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Diego Luna (La Máquina)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Más ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025

Sabemos que los Golden Globes 2025 tienen ganadores para todo tipo de producciones en pantalla: series, películas, comedias o dramas. Entonces, quédense con nosotros que la lista continúa.

Todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor Guion en un Película

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Mejor presentación de Stand-Up en Televisión

Jamie Foxx (Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was)

Nikki Glaser (Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die)

Seth Meyers (Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking)

Adam Sandler (Adam Sandler: Love You)

Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy Youssef: More Feelings)

Mejor Película de Habla No-Inglesa

All We Imagine as Light (Sideshow / Janus Films) – USA / France / India

Emilia Pérez (Netflix) – France

The Girl With the Needle (Mubi) – Poland / Sweden / Denmark

I’m Still Here (Sony Pictures Classics) – Brazil

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Neon) – USA / Germany

Vermiglio (Sideshow / Janus Films) – Italy

Mejor Actor en un Serie Limitada

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans)

Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Comedia o Musical

Amy Adams (Nightbitch)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Zendaya (Challengers)

Mejor Actor en una Película de Comedia o Musical

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)

Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)

Glen Powell (Hit Man)

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

Más películas y series entre los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2025

Conforme avanzaba la noche, venían cada vez más premios en la transmisión que todos estábamos siguiendo. Entre los premios más esperados estaban las estatuillas para mejor película, mejor canción, mejor banda sonora y varios ganadores más en esta noche de Golden Globes 2025.

Mejor Película Animada

Flow (Sideshow/Janus Films)

Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Memoir of a Snail (IFC Films)

Moana 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (Netflix)

The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Mejor Director en Película

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Mejor Score

Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)

Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)

Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)

Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)

Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)

Mejor Canción Original

“Beautiful That Way” – The Last Showgirl; Music & Lyrics By: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

“Compress / Repress” – Challengers; Music & Lyrics By: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal” – Emilia Pérez; Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

“Forbidden Road” – Better Man; Music & Lyrics By: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss The Sky” – The Wild Robot; Music & Lyrics By: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi

“Mi Camino” – Emilia Pérez; Music & Lyrics By: Clément Ducol, Camille

Ganadores Golden Globes 2025 al Desempeño en la Taquilla

Alien: Romulus (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Deadpool & Wolverine (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Gladiator II (Paramount Pictures)

Inside Out 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Twisters (Universal Pictures)

Wicked (Universal Pictures)

The Wild Robot (Universal Pictures)

Mejor Serie Limitada

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO/Max)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

The Gentlemen (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Keira Knightley (Black Doves)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX/Hulu)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz en Película de Drama

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Kate Winslet (Lee)

Mejor Actor en Película de Drama

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Y la hora buena de los ganadores en los Golden Globes 2025

