?NEVER TURN YOUR BACK…to a Zebra‼️Police **BODY CAM VIDEO** of family & deputies trying to keep attacking Zebra back while they tend to injured Ronald Clifton. As the male walked toward police, they shot & killed it. #ZebraAttack #Zebra #Ohio @cnn @ABC @CBSNews @NBCNews @msnbc https://t.co/TDCNooB6aY pic.twitter.com/EDPFtR2kL8