¡La lista completa! Estos son los y las nominados a los premios Oscar 2022
Estos son los y las nominadas los premios Oscar para esta edición de 2022 que corresponde a la 94. ¿A cuáles les atinaron?
Siempre que empieza un año, arranca de manera oficial la temporada de premios para celebrar lo mejor del año en el cine. Este 2022 fue “raro”, por decir lo menos, con un inicio dudoso entre el brote de la crisis sanitaria y los problemas e los Golden Globes. Pero este 8 de febrero, podemos decir sin extraños sentimientos, que ya estamos dentro, pues se anunciaron las y los nominados a los premios Oscar.
Después de tanto tiempo de espera y un montón de estrenos, se revelaron los títulos que irán por una estatuilla de la Academia el próximo 27 de marzo entre las 23 categorías que celebran las partes artísticas y “técnicas” de las películas más destacadas del año.
Desde hace unos meses, específicamente con los festivales internacionales de cine como Cannes y Venecia, es que ya veíamos venir algunos de los nominados a los premios Oscar en su edición 94 como The Power of the Dog con el regreso de Jane Campion, la espectacular Dune de Denis Villeneuve, la emocional Belfast de Kenneth Branagh, Drive My Car de Ryusuke Hamaguchi, y más cintas que, en efecto, llegarán a los Oscar este 2022.
Por acá les dejamos la lista completa de las y los nominados para que vayan preparando sus apuestas con quién se lleva qué, cuáles con las favortias, cuáles les gustaron más a ustedes y cuál se llevará el máximo galardón.
Mejor Película
Belfast (Focus)
CODA (AppleTV+)
Don’t Look Up (Netflix)
Drive My Car (Bitters End)
Dune (Warner Bros./HBO Max)
King Richard (Warner Bros.)
Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA)
Nigthmare Alley (Disney)
West Side Story (Disney)
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Mejor Director
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Mejor Actriz
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
Mejor Actor
Will Smith (King Richard)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick, Boom)
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Mejor Película Internacional
Drive My Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
The Hand of God (Italia)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
Mejor Película Animada
The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix/Sony)
Encanto (Disney)
Flee
Luca (Disney/Pixar)
Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney)
Mejor Documental
Summer of Soul
Flee
Writing with Fire
Ascension
Attica
Mejor Guion Original
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Zach Baylin (King Richard)
Adam McKay y David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)
Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt (The Worst Person in the World)
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Sian Heder (CODA)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Denis Villeneuve, Erith Roth y Jon Spaihts (Dune)
Mejor Fotografía
Dune (Greg Fraiser)
The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)
West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)
Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)
Mejor Edición
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick Tick Boom
Don’t Look Up
Mejor Sonido
Dune
Belfast
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
No Time to Die
Mejor Score
The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)
Dune (Hans Zimmer)
Encanto (Germaine Franco)
Madres paralelas (Alberto Iglesias)
Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)
Mejor Canción Original
No Time to Die (“No Time to Die”)
Belfast (“Down to Joy”)
King Richard (“Be Alive”)
Encanto (“Dos Oruguitas”)
Four Good Days (“Somehow You Do”)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Cruella
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Cyrano
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Dune
Cruella
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Mejores Efectos Especiales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Mejor Cortometraje Live Action
Ala Kachuu- Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold