¡La lista completa! Estos son los y las nominados a los premios Oscar 2022

Siempre que empieza un año, arranca de manera oficial la temporada de premios para celebrar lo mejor del año en el cine. Este 2022 fue “raro”, por decir lo menos, con un inicio dudoso entre el brote de la crisis sanitaria y los problemas e los Golden Globes. Pero este 8 de febrero, podemos decir sin extraños sentimientos, que ya estamos dentro, pues se anunciaron las y los nominados a los premios Oscar.

Después de tanto tiempo de espera y un montón de estrenos, se revelaron los títulos que irán por una estatuilla de la Academia el próximo 27 de marzo entre las 23 categorías que celebran las partes artísticas y “técnicas” de las películas más destacadas del año.

Desde hace unos meses, específicamente con los festivales internacionales de cine como Cannes y Venecia, es que ya veíamos venir algunos de los nominados a los premios Oscar en su edición 94 como The Power of the Dog con el regreso de Jane Campion, la espectacular Dune de Denis Villeneuve, la emocional Belfast de Kenneth Branagh, Drive My Car de Ryusuke Hamaguchi, y más cintas que, en efecto, llegarán a los Oscar este 2022.

Por acá les dejamos la lista completa de las y los nominados para que vayan preparando sus apuestas con quién se lleva qué, cuáles con las favortias, cuáles les gustaron más a ustedes y cuál se llevará el máximo galardón.

Mejor Película

Belfast (Focus)

CODA (AppleTV+)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Drive My Car (Bitters End)

Dune (Warner Bros./HBO Max)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UA)

Nigthmare Alley (Disney)

West Side Story (Disney)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Mejor Director

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Mejor Actriz

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)

Mejor Actor

Will Smith (King Richard)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick, Boom)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Mejor Película Internacional

Drive My Car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

The Hand of God (Italia)

The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

Mejor Película Animada

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix/Sony)

Encanto (Disney)

Flee

Luca (Disney/Pixar)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney)

Mejor Documental

Summer of Soul

Flee

Writing with Fire

Ascension

Attica

Mejor Guion Original

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Adam McKay y David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)

Joachim Trier y Eskil Vogt (The Worst Person in the World)

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Sian Heder (CODA)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi y Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Denis Villeneuve, Erith Roth y Jon Spaihts (Dune)

Mejor Fotografía

Dune (Greg Fraiser)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

West Side Story (Janusz Kaminski)

Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

Mejor Edición

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick Tick Boom

Don’t Look Up

Mejor Sonido

Dune

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

No Time to Die

Mejor Score

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Madres paralelas (Alberto Iglesias)

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Mejor Canción Original

No Time to Die (“No Time to Die”)

Belfast (“Down to Joy”)

King Richard (“Be Alive”)

Encanto (“Dos Oruguitas”)

Four Good Days (“Somehow You Do”)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Cruella

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cyrano

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Dune

Cruella

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Mejores Efectos Especiales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action

Ala Kachuu- Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold