Lo que necesitas saber:
La ceremonia de entrega de los Golden Globes 2025 se realizará el 5 de enero. Será conducida por la standupera Nikky Glaser.
Hoy se han dado a conocer los Golden Globes 2025 y, si bien hay películas y series cuyas nominación no está discutida, también hay otras que levantan cejas y despiertan polémicas… lo de siempre.
Emilia Pérez una de las películas más nominadas a los Golden Globes
Conclave, The Brutalist y, para coraje de Eugeni Derbez, Emilia Pérez, son algunas de las películas con mayores nominaciones. Con todo y nominación de Selena Gomez…
Esta ocasión, no hay directores mexicanos nominados. Sin embargo, la ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 5 de enero no dejará de contar con presencia nacional, ya que por ahí anda Diego Luna y la directora Issa López con su respectiva posibilidad de llevarse un premio.
Le ceremonia en la que conoceremos quiénes se llevan los Golden Globes será transmitida por CBS y, en streaming, por Paramount+. Los conducción del evento correrá a cargo de la polémica Nikki Glaser… quien también tiene nominación.
Nominaciones para películas
Mejor Película
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
The Brutalist
Mejor Película / Comedia o Musical
A Real Pain
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
The Substance
Wicked
Wicked también tiene un buen número de nominaciones a los Golden Globes
Mejor Película Animada
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
The Wild Robot
Wallace & Gromit: Vengence Most Fowl
Premio al Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
The Wild Robot
Twisters
Wicked
Mejor Película en Idioma no Inglés
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
The Seed of a Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Selene Gomez y Zoe Saldana nominadas en los Golden Globes
Mejor Actriz / Película Dramática
Angelina Jolie (Maria)
Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Kate Winslet (Lee)
Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
Tilda Swinton
Mejor Actor / Película Dramática
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
Daniel Craig (Queer)
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Timothée Chalamet
Mejor Actriz / Comedia o Musical
Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
Demi Moore (The Substance)
Karla Sofia Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
Mikey Madison (Anora)
Zendaya (Challengers)
Mejor Actor Secundario (en cualquier tipo de película)
Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknow)
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Pura Borizov (Anora)
Mejor Actor / Musical o Comedía
Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)
Glen Powell (Hit Man)
Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
Jesse Plemons (A Kind of Kindness)
Sebastian Stan (A Diferent Man)
Mejor Actriz Secundaria (en cualquier tipo de película)
Ariana Grande (Wicked)
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
Zoe Saldana (Emilia Pérez)
Mejor Director
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Edward Berget (Conclave)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Mejor Guion
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)
Coraline Forget (The Substance)
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
Peter Straughan (Conclave)
Sean Baker (Anora)
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
Clement Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)
Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)
Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)
Volker Bertelman (Conclave)
Mejor Canción Original
Beautiful That Way (The Last Showgirl / Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson)
Compress / Repress (Challengers / Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino)
El Mal (Emilia Pérez / Clement Ducol, Camille)
Forbidden Road (Better Man / Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek)
Kiss The Sky (The Wild Robot / Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)
Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez / Clement Ducol, Camille)
Nominaciones para series de TV
Mejor Serie – Drama
The Diplomat
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
The Day of the Jackal
Mejor Serie – Comedia o Musical
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Nobody Want This
Only Murders in the Building
The Gentleman
Mejor Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ripley
The Penguin
True Detective: Night Country
Mejor Actriz de Serie TV
Anna Sawai (Shogun)
Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Keira Knightley (Black Doves)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Mejor Actriz Femenina de Serie de TV / Musical o Comedia
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
Kristen Bell (Nobody Want This)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders on the Building)
Mejor Actriz en Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión
Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Nigh Country)
Kate Winslet (The Regime)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs The Swans)
Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
Mejor Actor en Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión
Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
Cooper Koch (The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)
Kevin Kline (Disclamer)
Richard Gard (baby Reindeer)
Mejor Actriz Secundaria en TV
Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Nigh Country)
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
Mejor Actor Secundario en TV
Diego Luna (La Máquina)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
Javier Bardem (The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)
Mejor Comedia Stand-Up
Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Seth Meyers: Dad Man
Mejor Actor en Televisión / Musical o Comedia
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants You)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Ted Danson (A Man in the Inside)
Mejor Actor en Televisión / Drama
Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)
Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)