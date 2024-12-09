Lo que necesitas saber: La ceremonia de entrega de los Golden Globes 2025 se realizará el 5 de enero. Será conducida por la standupera Nikky Glaser.

Hoy se han dado a conocer los Golden Globes 2025 y, si bien hay películas y series cuyas nominación no está discutida, también hay otras que levantan cejas y despiertan polémicas… lo de siempre.

Todo sobre los Golden Globes 2025 // Foto: Getty Images

Emilia Pérez una de las películas más nominadas a los Golden Globes

Conclave, The Brutalist y, para coraje de Eugeni Derbez, Emilia Pérez, son algunas de las películas con mayores nominaciones. Con todo y nominación de Selena Gomez…

Foto: Getty

Esta ocasión, no hay directores mexicanos nominados. Sin embargo, la ceremonia que se realizará el próximo 5 de enero no dejará de contar con presencia nacional, ya que por ahí anda Diego Luna y la directora Issa López con su respectiva posibilidad de llevarse un premio.

Le ceremonia en la que conoceremos quiénes se llevan los Golden Globes será transmitida por CBS y, en streaming, por Paramount+. Los conducción del evento correrá a cargo de la polémica Nikki Glaser… quien también tiene nominación.

Nominaciones para películas

Mejor Película

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

The Brutalist

Imagen de The Brutalist / captura de pantalla (trailer, A24)

Mejor Película / Comedia o Musical

A Real Pain

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

The Substance

Wicked

Wicked también tiene un buen número de nominaciones a los Golden Globes

Mejor Película Animada

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot

Wallace & Gromit: Vengence Most Fowl

Premio al Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

Twisters

Wicked

Mejor Película en Idioma no Inglés

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Selene Gomez y Zoe Saldana nominadas en los Golden Globes

Mejor Actriz / Película Dramática

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Kate Winslet (Lee)

Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)

Tilda Swinton

Foto: Captura de video (A24)

Mejor Actor / Película Dramática

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Timothée Chalamet

Mejor Actriz / Comedia o Musical

Amy Adams (Nightbitch)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Karla Sofia Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Zendaya (Challengers)

Mejor Actor Secundario (en cualquier tipo de película)

Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknow)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Pura Borizov (Anora)

Mejor Actor / Musical o Comedía

Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)

Glen Powell (Hit Man)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Jesse Plemons (A Kind of Kindness)

Sebastian Stan (A Diferent Man)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria (en cualquier tipo de película)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Margaret Qualley (The Substance)

Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)

Zoe Saldana (Emilia Pérez)

Mejor Director

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Edward Berget (Conclave)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Mejor Guion

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist)

Coraline Forget (The Substance)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

Clement Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)

Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)

Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)

Volker Bertelman (Conclave)

Mejor Canción Original

Beautiful That Way (The Last Showgirl / Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson)

Compress / Repress (Challengers / Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino)

El Mal (Emilia Pérez / Clement Ducol, Camille)

Forbidden Road (Better Man / Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek)

Kiss The Sky (The Wild Robot / Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi)

Mi Camino (Emilia Pérez / Clement Ducol, Camille)

Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross de Nine Inch Nails / Foto: Getty Images

Nominaciones para series de TV

Mejor Serie – Drama

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

The Day of the Jackal

Mejor Serie – Comedia o Musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Want This

Only Murders in the Building

The Gentleman

Mejor Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ripley

The Penguin

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Actriz de Serie TV

Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Keira Knightley (Black Doves)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Maya Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Danny y Martha en ‘Baby Reindeer’. Foto: Netflix

Mejor Actriz Femenina de Serie de TV / Musical o Comedia

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Want This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders on the Building)

Mejor Actriz en Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Nigh Country)

Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs The Swans)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Mejor Actor en Miniserie, Serie Antológica o Película para Televisión

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Cooper Koch (The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)

Kevin Kline (Disclamer)

Richard Gard (baby Reindeer)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en TV

Allison Janney (The Diplomat)

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Nigh Country)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)

Mejor Actor Secundario en TV

Diego Luna (La Máquina)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Javier Bardem (The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)

Mejor Comedia Stand-Up

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Seth Meyers: Dad Man

Foto por Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Mejor Actor en Televisión / Musical o Comedia

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants You)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Ted Danson (A Man in the Inside)

Mejor Actor en Televisión / Drama

Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)

Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)

Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

