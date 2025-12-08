Lo que necesitas saber: Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro va por el premio a Mejor Película (Drama), mientras que 'One Battle After Another' en la categoría de "Musical o Comedia'.

Inicia la temporada de premiaciones y para Guillermo del Toro lo hace de la mejor manera: con la posibilidad de fuerte de llevarse algunos de los Golden Globes… y claro, Frankenstein va por el premio a Mejor Película.

Guillermo del Toro con Jacob Elordi en el set de ‘Frankenstein’ / Foto: Netflix

One Battle After Another la más nominada

Este 8 de diciembre se han dado a conocer las nominaciones a los Golden Globes (Globos de Oro, pa’ la banda) y, bueno, además de anunciarse la nominación de Guillermo del Toro por Frankenstein, se confirma que One Battle After Another es una de las películas más celebradas de este 2025.

La película de Paul Thomas Anderson tiene nueve nominaciones… aunque debabitle eso de ponerla en la categoría de “Musical o Comedia. Pero bueno, eso la hace no toparse con Frankenstein de Guillermo del Toro.

¿Quién ganará? Eso lo sabremos en enero, cuando se realice la ceremonia de premiación… el 11 de febrero para ser exactos.

Leonardo DiCaprio en One Battle After Another / Captura de pantalla

Mientras eso sucede, aquí están las nominaciones de los Golden Globes.

Mejor Película (Drama)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

I Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinner

The Secret Agent

Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia)

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Mejor Película Animada

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Mejor Película en Lengua no inglesa

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Raja

Mejor Actriz (Drama)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Julie Roberts (After the Hunt)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Mejor Actor (Drama)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked 2)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Kate Hudson (Song Song Blue)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedía)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Leonardo Di Caprio (One Battle After Another)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Ariana Grande (Wicked 2)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Mejor Actor Secundario

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellen Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Mejor Director

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Mejor Serie (Drama)

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Mejor Serie (Musical o Comedia)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Want This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Mejor Serie Limitada (o sea, de poquitos capítulos)

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

Mejor Actriz de Serie (Drama)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (MobLand)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Mejor Actor de Serie (Drama)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Dary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Sterling Brown (Paradise)

Mejor Actriz de Serie (Musical o Comedia)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Want This)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Mejor Actor de Serie (Musical o Comedia)