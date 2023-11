Rewatching games and spotted #49ers Brock Purdy’s head snap back after this hit today against the #Bengals. He clenched his head after it too.



He had a concussion last week and hit his head again this week. Very dangerous. I want to see this discussed on ESPN, GMFB etc.#FTTB https://t.co/awR6AzCkKU pic.twitter.com/xB3dslT0LP