Acá la lista completa de los nominados a los Oscars 2021

La temporada de premios es la más emocionante del año, pues supone la celebración de lo mejor del cine en lo que va del año… y está de más decirlo, pero este año ha sido, por no decir menos, atípico. Así que no podemos esperar menos (y eso nos significa algo malo) de los premios de la Academia, mejor conocidos como los Oscar para este 2021.

Hoy se hizo el anuncio de los nominados a los Oscars en las más de 20 categorías que la Academia de Arte y Ciencias Cinematográficas toma en cuanto a dirección, producción, fotografía diseño, edición, actuación y demás apartados que buscan premiar los mejores aspectos de todas las películas más destacados.

Para la edición 93 de los premios Oscar, hubo varias sorpresas, algunas buenas y otras sorpresas que sí, continúan con la misma línea: un año bastante extraño que se ha acomodado a las circunstancias de la pandemia.

Los premios Oscar se celebrarán el próximo 25 de abril. Mientras, acá les dejamos la lista completa de los nominados a los premios Oscar 2021:

Mejor Película

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Mejor Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Mejor Actriz

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Mejor Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio”

Mejor Score

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Mejor Película Animada

“Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar)

“Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions)

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix)

“Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike)

“Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

“Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar)

“Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions)

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix)

“Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike)

“Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Mejor Sonido

“Greyhound,” Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

“Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

“News of the World,” John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

“Soul,” Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

“Sound of Metal,” Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Mejor Guion Adaptado

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Mejor Guion Original

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Mejor Película Animada

“Onward” (Pixar)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Pixar)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Mejor Fotografía

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Mejor Documental

“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

“Crip Camp” (Netflix)

“El agente topo” (Gravitas Ventures)

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix)

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

“Colette” (Time Travel Unlimited)

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” (Breakwater Studios)

“Do Not Split” (Field of Vision)

“Hunger Ward” (MTV Documentary Films)

“A Love Song for Latasha” (Netflix)

Mejor Edición

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Mejor Película Extranjera

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia y Herzegovina)

Mejor Maquilla y Peluquería

“Emma,” Marese Langan

“Hillbilly Elegy,” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

“Mank,” Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

“Pinocchio,” Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Mejor Canción Original

“Fight for You,” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Hear My Voice,” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

“Húsavík,” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

“Io Si (Seen),” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now,” (“One Night in Miami”)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

“The Father,” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“Mank,” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“News of the World,” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Mejores Efectos Especiales

“Love and Monsters”, Matt Sloan, Matt Everitt

“The Midnight Sky,” Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

“Mulan,” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

“The One and Only Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

“Tenet,” Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers