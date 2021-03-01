Winner list! Estos son todos los ganadores de los Golden Globes 2021

Ya entrados en 2021, después de dos meses, por fin arrancó de manera formal la temporada de premios. Como sabemos, la primera ceremonia de cada año son los Golden Globes, los cuales se celebran a principios de enero y son la antesala para los premios de la Academia o los Oscar.

Pero después de un año atípico (¿o seguimos en ese año atípico?), la ceremonia se movió para el cierre de febrero y henos aquí: los Golden Globes arrancaron y estamos más que emocionados con la ceremonia para anunciar a los ganadores y ganadoras para reconocer lo mejor de la televisión, el cine y es justo decirlo, el streaming.

Así que por acá les dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores (la cual se irá actualizando conforme se anuncien las categorías en la ceremonia de premiación):

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la Televisión

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Small Axe (Prime Video)

Normal People (Hulu)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la Televisión

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – Netflix

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America) – FX

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) – HBO

Shira Haas (Unorthodox) – Netflix

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) – Hulu

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la Televisión

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much is True) – HBO 🏆

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) – HBO

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) – Showtime

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) – Showtime

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule) – Showtime

Mejor Serie – Comedia o Musical

Schitt’s Creek – 6 temporada (Pop TV) 🏆

Ted Lasso – 1 temporada (AppleTV+)

The Great – 1 temporada (Hulu)

The Flight Attendant – 1 temporada (HBO Max)

Emily in Paris – 1 temporada (Netflix)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie – Comedia o Musical

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – Pop TV 🏆

Elle Fanning (The Great) – Hulu

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) – HBO Max

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) – Netflix

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) – NBC

Mejor Actor en una Serie – Comedia o musical

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – Pop TV

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – AppleTV+ 🏆

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) – HBO

Don Cheadle (Black Monday) – Showtime

Nicholas Hoult (The Great) – Hulu

Mejor Serie – Drama

The Crown – 4 temporada (Netflix)

Ozark – 3 temporada (Netflix)

The Mandalorian – 2 temporada (Disney+)

Lovecraft Country – 1 temporada (HBO)

Ratched – 1 temporada (Netflix)

Mejor Actor en una Serie – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark) – Netflix

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason) – HBO

Al Pacino (Hunters) – Prime Video

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) – AMC

Josh O’Connor (The Crown) – Netflix 🏆

Mejor Actriz en una Serie – Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown) – Netflix

Laura Linney (Ozark) – Netflix

Sarah Paulson (Ratched) – Netflix

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) – BBC America

Emma Corrin (The Crown) – Netflix 🏆

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek) – Pop TV

John Boyega (Small Axe) – Prime Video 🏆

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule) – Showtime

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing) HBO

Jim Parson (Hollywood) – Netflix

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) – Pop TV

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – Netflix

Julia Garner (Ozark) – Netflix

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown) – Netflix

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched) – Netflix

CINE

Mejor Película – Drama

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

The Trial of the Chicago Seven (Netflix)

MANK (Netflix)

The Father (Sony Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia

Hamilton (Disney)

Borat Subsequent Film (Amazon Studios)

The Prom (Netflix)

Music

Palm Springs (Hulu / Neon)

Mejor Director

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

David Fincher (MANK)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago Seven)

Regina King (One Night in Miami)

Mejor Actor – Drama

Gary Oldman (MANK)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Mejor Actriz – Drama

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Frances McDormand – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot) 🏆

Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Film)

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

James Corden (The Prom)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) 🏆

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago Seven)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Amanda Seyfried (MANK)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Mejor Película Extranjera

Another Round (Thomas Vinterberg)- Dinamarca

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung) – EUA

The Life Ahead (Edoardo Ponti) – Italia

La Llorona (Jayro Bustamante) – Guatemala

Two of Us (Filippo Meneghetti)- Francia

Mejor Película Animada

Soul (Pixar) 🏆

Wolfwalkers (AppleTV+)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Onward (Pixar)

The Croods: A New Age (DreamWorks)

Mejor Guion

The Trial of the Chicago Seven (Aaron Sorkin) 🏆

MANK (Jack Fincher)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao, Jessica Bruder)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

The Father (Florian Zeller y Christopher Hampton)

Mejor Score

Soul (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste) 🏆

MANK (Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross)

TENET (Ludwig Göransson)

The Midnight Sky (Alexandre Desplat)

News of the World (James Newton Howard)

Mejor Canción Original

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago Seven

“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead 🏆

“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear 🏆