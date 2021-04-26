Winner list! Estos son los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2021

ACTUALIZACIÓN: Esta nota se irá actualizando conforme se anuncien los ganadores de las distintas categorías de los premios de la Academia.

Después de un retraso de casi tres meses, llegamos al domingo 25 de abril, fecha elegida por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas para celebrar la ceremonia 93 de los premios Oscar.

Casi como tradición, los Oscar se celebran entre febrero y marzo, pero debido a la contingencia sanitaria, y como una forma de resistirse a las transmisiones virtuales, la Academia los recorrió para finales de abril… y henos aquí, celebrando lo mejor del cine en un año atípico que nos trae la oportunidad de ver entre los nominados películas que usualmente no llegan.

Y eso ha sido bastante bueno, pues se han podido ver filmes independientes con producciones que no son enormes (MANK, quizá, es la excepción), pero lo más importantes, con historias que son mucho más íntimas y personales que han sorprendido a las audiencias. Sound of Metal es un gran ejemplo, y ni qué decir de la favorita de la noche, Nomadland.

También puedes leer: ECHEN LAS APUESTAS: ESTAS SON NUESTRAS PREDICCIONES DE LOS OSCAR 2021

Así que por acá, les dejamos la lista completa de los ganadores de los premios Oscar:

Mejor Película

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

“MANK” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Mejor Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

David Fincher (“MANK”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) 🏆

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Mejor Actriz

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Mejor Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“MANK”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) 🏆

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“MANK”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”) 🏆

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

“Emma” Alexandra Byrne

“MANK” Trish Summerville

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Ann Roth 🏆

“Mulan” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio”

Mejor Score

“Da 5 Bloods” Terence Blanchard

“MANK” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World” James Newton Howard

“Soul” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste 🏆

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

“Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar)

“Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions)

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix) 🏆

“Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike)

“Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Mejor Cortometraje Live Action

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers” 🏆

“White Eye”

Mejor Sonido

“Greyhound” Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

“MANK” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

“News of the World” John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

“Soul” Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

“Sound of Metal” Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana 🏆

Mejor Guion Adaptado

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller 🏆

“Nomadland” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger” Ramin Bahrani

Mejor Guion Original

“Judas and the Black Messiah” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman” Emerald Fennell 🏆

“Sound of Metal” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” Aaron Sorkin

Mejor Película Animada

“Onward” (Pixar)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Pixar) 🏆

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Mejor Fotografía

“Judas and the Black Messiah” Sean Bobbitt

“MANK” Erik Messerschmidt 🏆

“News of the World” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” Phedon Papamichael

Mejor Documental

“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

“Crip Camp” (Netflix)

“El agente topo” (Gravitas Ventures)

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix) 🏆

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

“Colette” (Time Travel Unlimited) 🏆

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” (Breakwater Studios)

“Do Not Split” (Field of Vision)

“Hunger Ward” (MTV Documentary Films)

“A Love Song for Latasha” (Netflix)

Mejor Edición

“The Father” Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Metal” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen 🏆

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” Alan Baumgarten

Mejor Película Extranjera

“Another Round” (Denmark) 🏆

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Túnez)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia y Herzegovina)

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

“Emma” Marese Langan

“Hillbilly Elegy” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry 🏆

“MANK” Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

“Pinocchio” Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Mejor Canción Original

“Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) 🏆

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

“Húsavík” (“Eurovision Song Contest”)

“Io Si (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

“The Father” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“MANK” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale 🏆

“News of the World” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“TENET” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Mejores Efectos Especiales

“Love and Monsters”, Matt Sloan, Matt Everitt

“The Midnight Sky” Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

“Mulan” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

“The One and Only Ivan” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

“TENET” Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers 🏆

Humanitarian Award

The Motion Picture & Television Fund 🏆

Tyler Perry 🏆