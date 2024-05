Tacos de lengua ?Mexico ?? ⭐️ 4.2 Discover more tacos: www.tasteatlas.com/tacos Tacos de lengua is a unique variety of a taco, filled with thin slices of cooked and grilled beef tongue and various other ingredients depending on personal preferences. Beef tongue is characterized by its tender texture, making it an ideal accompaniment for salsas, coriander, and tart lime juice. Video: @tragones_perofinos