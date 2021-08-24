Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr y más: Así recordó la industria musical a Charlie Watts Música
Foto: Getty Images

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr y más: Así recordó la industria musical a Charlie Watts

Luego de que se diera a conocer la muerte de Charlie Watts, baterista de The Rolling Stones, la industria musical se unió para recordarlo.

Este 24 de agosto nos enteramos de una noticia sumamente triste y que por supuesto, pone de luto no solo al rock, también a la industria musical en general. Lamentablemente hoy murió a los 80 años el legendario Charlie Watts, baterista de The Rolling Stones. Hasta el momento no se ha confirmado la causa oficial de su fallecimiento; sin embargo, la información la confirmó su publicista a través de un comunicado de prensa.

De inmediato, la cuenta oficial de la banda publicó el mismo mensaje con una fotografía de Charlie. Sin embargo, la noticia sobre su muerte corrió como pólvora en todo el mundo y por supuesto que no faltaron las muestras de cariño por parte de los millones de fans que tenía por todos lados. Pero como era de esperarse ante momentos tan complicados e impactantes como éste, la comunidad musical no tardó en recordar a Watts.

Fallecimiento Charlie Watts de The Rolling Stones

Foto: Getty Images

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr y Brian Wilson recordaron a Charlie

Desde que se supo del fallecimiento de Charlie Watts, varios colegas del rock de los 60 y 70, así como las generaciones de artistas que vinieron después de él, se unieron para escribirle mensajes, algunos más conmovedores que otros. Entre ellos el de Paul McCartney, quien subió un video a sus redes sociales diciendo: “Un fantástico baterista, firme como una roca. Te amo Charlie, siempre te amaré, un hombre maravilloso. Mis condolencias y simpatía para su familia”.


El otro miembro sobreviviente de The Beatles, Ringo Starr también se tomó el tiempo para escribir: “Dios bendiga a Charlie Watts, te vamos a extrañar hombre, paz y amor a su familia”. Por otro lado, Brian Wilson de The Beach Boys también comentó al respecto: “No sé qué decir, me siento fatal por la familia de Charlie. Era un gran baterista y me encantaba la música de los Stones, hacían grandes discos. Amor y misericordia

 

El mundo de la música despide a Charlie Watts

Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson y Ringo Starr no fueron los únicos que lo despidieron con esta clase de mensajes. El mismísimo Elton John dijo: “Un día muy triste. Charlie Watts era el mejor baterista. El más elegante de los hombres, y una compañía tan brillante. Mi más sentido pésame a Shirley, Seraphina y Charlotte. Y por supuesto, a los Rolling Stones”. Así, uno a uno fueron recordando la magia y lo especial que era en la banda y para la música en general. 

Questlove de The Roots lo definió como “el latido del corazón del rock and roll”, mientras que Tom Morello simplemente escribió que sin la influencia y el trabajo de Charlie, las cosas hubieran sido muy diferentes: “El rock and roll no sería rock and roll sin el ritmo, el estilo y la vibra de este increíble músico. Descanse en paz CharlieWatts, uno de los más grandes e importantes arquitectos de la música que amamos”. 

 

Acá les dejamos más reacciones



