Se nos acaba el 2022 y la temporada de premios próxima se asoma, obviamente con los Oscar 2023 como el evento más esperado de momento. Sí, todavía faltan unos meses para que se lleve a cabo la ceremonia, pero ya es hora de ir viendo a los potenciales candidatos.

Este miércoles 21 de diciembre, la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas compartió las shortlists de 10 categorías entre las que se incluyen Mejor Documental, Mejor Cortometraje Documental, Mejor Película Extranjera y diversas categorías técnicas. Les contamos qué onda.

Aquí las primeras 10 shortlists reveladas rumbo a los Oscar 2023

Como cada año, la Academia abre el camino rumbo a los Oscar con la revelación de las shortlists, que son las listas preliminares de las películas que aspiran a las próximas nominaciones. Y por fin conocemos a algunas de las contendientes que tienen chances de llegar a la tanda final de nominados para la edición 2023 de los premios más importantes de la industria del entretenimiento.

El primer corte shortlists, como dijimos, nos las siguientes 10 categorías: Mejor Documental, Mejor Cortometraje Documental, Mejor Película Extranjera, Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado, Mejor Música (Score Original), Mejor Canción Original, Mejor Cortometraje Animado, Mejor Corto de Acción en Vivo, Mejor Sonido y Mejores Efectos Visuales.

Como les dijimos, las siguientes listas son preliminares. Las votación para las nominaciones finales de los Oscar 2023 concluirá el 17 de enero próximo y se dará a conocer a las películas finalistas el martes 24 de enero. La entrega 95 de los Premios de la Academia se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo.

Aún faltan de revelar las shortlists de otras categorías principales. En cuanto se den a conocer esas listas, se las traeremos por acá. Por lo mientras, a continuación les dejamos las shortlists de las 10 categorías recién anunciadas:

Mejor Documental:

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Bad Axe”

“Children of the Mist”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

“Hidden Letters”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“The Janes”

“Last Flight Home”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory”

Mejor cortometraje Documental

“American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”

“Anastasia”

“Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”

“As Far as They Can Run”

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“The Flagmakers”

“Happiness Is £4 Million”

“Haulout”

“Holding Moses”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Nuisance Bear”

“Shut Up and Paint”

“Stranger at the Gate”

“38 at the Garden”

Mejor Película Extranjera:

“Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)

“Corsage” (Austria)

“Close” (Bélgica)

“Return to Seoul” (Cambodia)

“Holy Spider” (Dinamarca)

“Saint Omer” (Francia)

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Alemania)

“Last Film Show” (India)

“The Quiet Girl” (Irlanda)

“Bardo: Falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades” (Mexico)

“The Blue Caftan” (Marruecos)

“Joyland” (Pakistán)

“EO” (Polonia)

“Decision to Leave” (Corea de Sur)

“Cairo Conspiracy” (Suecia)

Peinado y Maquillaje

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Blonde”

“Crimes of the Future”

“Elvis”

“Emancipation”

“The Whale”

Mejor Score Original

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Devotion”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Nope”

“She Said”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

Mejor Canción Original

Time” – Amsterdam

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” – Avatar: The Way of Water

“Lift Me Up”- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“This Is A Life”- Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Til You’re Home”- A Man Called Otto

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR

“My Mind & Me”- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

“Good Afternoon” – Spirited

“Applause”- Tell It like a Woman

“Stand Up”- Till

“Hold My Hand”- Top Gun: Maverick

“Dust & Ash” – The Voice of Dust and Ash

“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

“New Body Rhumba”- White Noise

Cortometraje Animado

“Black Slide”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Debutante”

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Garbage Man”

“Ice Merchants”

“It’s Nice in Here”

“More than I Want to Remember”

“My Year of Dicks”

“New Moon”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

“Passenger”

“Save Ralph”

“Sierra”

“Steakhouse”

Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

“All in Favor”

“Almost Home”

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“The Lone Wolf”

“Nakam”

“Night Ride”

“Plastic Killer”

“The Red Suitcase”

“The Right Words”

“Sideral”

“The Treatment”

“Tula”

“Warsha”

Mejor Sonido

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejores Efectos Visuales

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

“Jurassic World Dominion”

“Nope”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Top Gun: Maverick”