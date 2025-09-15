winner-list-estos-son-todos-los-ganadores-en-los-premios-emmy-2025

Lo que necesitas saber:
Les dejamos la lista completa de las series y actores ganadores en la edición 2025 de los Premios Emmy de la televisión.
Lo mejor de la televisión, las series y las series limitadas se reúnen esta noche. Actores, actrices y todas las producciones que vemos cada semana —o devoramos en una sola noche— están nominadas. Y por supuesto, acá les tenemos la lista de todos los ganadores en los Premios Emmy 2025.
Las series más nominada es Severance, con 27 nominaciones. De cerca está The Penguin (24), The White Lotus (23), The Studio (23). Estas son nuestras favoritas para este año.
Lista de todos los ganadores en los Premios Emmy 2025
Los ganadores de los Premios Emmy los pueden encontrar completamente llenos en esta lista que fuimos armando.
Outstanding drama series
- Andor (Disney+)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Paradise (Disney+)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Outstanding comedy series
- Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
- The Bear (Disney+)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- The Studio (Apple TV+)
- What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- Adolescence (Netflix)
- Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Dying for Sex (Disney+)
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- The Penguin (HBO Max)
Más ganadores del Emmy 2025 y los premios de actuación
Por supuesto, algunos de los grandes ganadores de los Emmy 2025 son las series completas, pero los premios de actuación también son importantes. Acá les tenemos la lista completa.
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Sterling K Brown por Paradise (Disney+)
- Gary Oldman por Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
- Pedro Pascal por The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Adam Scott por Severance (Apple TV+)
- Noah Wyle por The Pitt (HBO Max)
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Kathy Bates por Matlock (CBS)
- Sharon Horgan por Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
- Britt Lower por Severance (Apple TV+)
- Bella Ramsey por The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Keri Russell por The Diplomat (Netflix)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Adam Brody por Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Seth Rogen por The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Jason Segel por Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short por Only Murders in the Building (Disney+)
- Jeremy Allen White por The Bear (Disney+)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Uzo Aduba por The Residence (Netflix)
- Kristen Bell por Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
- Ayo Edebiri por The Bear (Disney+)
- Jean Smart por Hacks (HBO Max)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Colin Farrell por The Penguin (HBO Max)
- Stephen Graham por Adolescence (Netflix)
- Jake Gyllenhaal por Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Bryan Tyree Henry por Dope Thief (Apple TV+)
- Cooper Koch por Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Cate Blanchett por Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
- Meghan Fehy por Sirens (Netflix)
- Rashida Jones por Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Cristin Milioti por The Penguin (HBO Max)
- Michelle Williams por Dying for Sex (Disney+)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Zach Cherry por Severance (Apple TV+)
- Walton Goggins por The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Jason Isaacs por The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- James Marsden por Paradise (Disney+)
- Sam Rockwell por The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Tramell Tillman por Severance (Apple TV+)
- John Turturro por Severance (Apple TV+)
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Patricia Arquette por Severance (Apple TV+)
- Carrie Coon por The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Katherine LaNasa por The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Julianne Nicholson por Paradise (Disney+)
- Parker Posey por The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Natasha Rothwell por The White Lotus (HBO Max)
- Aimee Lou Wood por The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Ike Barinholtz por The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Colman Domingo por The Four Seasons (Netflix)
- Harrison Ford por Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Jeff Hiller por Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach por The Bear (Disney+)
- Michael Urie por Shrinking (Apple TV+)
- Bowen Yang por Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Liza Colón-Zayas por The Bear (Disney+)
- Hannah Einbinder por Hacks (HBO Max)
- Kathryn Hahn por The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Janelle James por Abbott Elementary (Disney+)
- Catherine O’Hara por The Studio (Apple TV+)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph por Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Jessica Williams por Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Javier Bardem por Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- Bill Camp por Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Owen Cooper por Adolescence (Netflix)
- Rob Delaney por Dying For Sex (Disney+)
- Peter Sarsgaard por Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Ashley Walters por Adolescence (Netflix)
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Erin Doherty por Adolescence (Netflix)
- Ruth Negga por Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)
- Deirdre O’Connell por The Penguin (HBO Max)
- Chloë Sevigny por Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)
- Jenny Slate por Dying For Sex (Disney+)
- Christine Tremarco por Adolescence (Netflix)
Otras categorías y ganadores
Outstanding reality competition programme
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Traitors (NBC)
Outstanding scripted variety series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding talk series
- The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Entonces, esta es la lista de todos los ganadores en los Premios Emmy 2025. Gracias por seguirlo con nosotros.