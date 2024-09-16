Lo que necesitas saber: Los Emmys para este 2024 ya tienen a su lista de ganadores entre series destacadas como The Bear, Shogun, The Crown y más.

Todos los años hay sorpresas entre las y los nominados a los premios Emmy. Sabemos que hay series que llevan más de una edición entre lo más sobresaliente y aclamado, tal como The Crown o The Bear en las categorías de Drama y Comedia, respectivamente. (De paso, AQUÍ les explicamos por qué The Bear compite en Comedia).

Pero también llegan series o producciones nuevas que no sólo arrasan en las nominaciones, sino que que son un éxito. Y es aquí donde mencionamos Shōgun, la cual compite en Drama (y han de saber que lleva 14 premios Emmy en aspectos técnicos, la máxima ganadora en la historia en una sola edición).

‘Shogun’ es la serie con más nominaciones en los Emmys 2024 / Foto: FX.

Y también, porque no terminan las sorpresas ahí, la categoría de Serie Limitada viene fuerte con tres enormes producciones que compiten por Emmy: Baby Reindeer, Ripley y el regreso de True Detective: Night Country bajo la dirección de la mexicana Issa López.

Así que por acá encontrarán a las y los ganadores de los premios Emmy en su edición 76. *Esta nota se irá actualizando conforme se anuncien las categorías y sus respectivos ganadores.

Imagen ilustrativa de los premios Emmy/Foto: Getty Images

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor Serie Limitada, Antología o Película para la TV

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Comedia

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Dominic West – The Crown

Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Antología

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

John Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Antología

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Ebon Moss-Bachrach por The Bear

Paul Rudd – Only Murders In The Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Comedia

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders In The Building

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jon Hamm – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shōgun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie de Drama

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antología

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr. – The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill – Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes – True Detective: Night Country

Lamorne Morris – Fargo

Lewis Pullman – Lessons In Chemistry

Treat Williams – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Serie Limitada o Antología

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Lily Gladstone – Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Aja Naomi King – Lessons In Chemistry

Diane Lane – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau – Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Mejor Actor invitado en una Serie de Comedia

Jon Bernthal por The Bear

Matthew Broderick por Only Murders in the Building

Ryan Gosling por SNL

Christopher Lloyd por Hacks

Bob Odenkirk por The Bear

Will Poulter por The Bear

Mejor Actriz invitada en una Serie de Comedia

Olivia Colman por The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis por The Bear

Kaitlin Olson por Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph por Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph por SNL

Kristen Wiig por SNL

Mejor Actor invitado en una Serie de Drama

Néstor Carbonell por Shōgun

Paul Dano por Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Tracy Letts por Winning Time

Jonathan Pryce por Slow Horses

John Turturro por Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mejor Actriz invitada en una Serie de Drama

Michaela Coel por Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Claire Foy por The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden por Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Sarah Paulson por Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Parker Posey por Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Mejor Dirección en una Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary por “Party” de Randall Einhorn

Hacks por “Bulletproof” de Lucia Aniello

The Bear por “Fishes” de Christopher Storer

The Bear por “Honeydew” de Ramy Youssef

The Gentlemen por “Refined Aggression” de Guy Ritchie

The Ms. Pat Show por “I’m The Pappy” de Mary Lou Belli

Mejor Dirección en una Serie de Drama

Mr. & Mrs. Smith por “First Date” de Hiro Murai

Shōgun por “Crimson Sky” de Frederick E.O. Toye

Slow Horses por “Strange Games” de Saul Metzstein

The Crown por “Sleep, Dearie Sleep” de Stephen Daldry

The Morning Show por “The Overview Effect” de Mimi Leder

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty por “Beat L.A.” de Salli Richardson-Whitfield

Mejor Dirección en una Serie limitada o Antología

Baby Reindeer por “Episode 4” de Weronika Tofilska

Fargo por “The Tragedy Of The Commons” de Noah Hawley

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans por “Pilot” de Gus Van Sant

Lessons in Chemistry por “Poirot” de Millicent Shelton

Ripley de Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country de Issa López

Mejor Guion en una Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary por “Career Day” de Quinta Brunson

Girls5eva por “Orlando” de Meredith Scardino y Sam Means

Hacks por “Bulletproof” de Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky

The Bear por “Fishes” de Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo

The Other Two por “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good” de Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider

What We Do In The Shadows por “Pride Parade” de Jake Bender y Zach Dunn

Mejor Guion en una Serie de Drama

Fallout por “The End” de Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner

Mr. & Mrs. Smith por “First Date” de Francesca Sloane y Donald Glover

Shōgun por “Anjin” de Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks

Shōgun por “Crimson Sky” de Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente

Slow Horses por “Negotiating With Tigers” de Will Smith

The Crown por “Ritz” de Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare

Mejor Guion en una Serie limitada o Antología

Baby Reindeer de Richard Gadd

Black Mirror por “Joan Is Awful” de Charlie Brooker

Fargo por “The Tragedy Of The Commons” de Noah Hawley

Fellow Travelers por “You’re Wonderful” de Ron Nyswaner

Ripley de Steven Zaillian

True Detective: Night Country por “Part 6” de Issa López

Mejor Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor Reality de Competencia

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice

