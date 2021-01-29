Mejor Documental: Los 238 títulos que buscan una nominación al Oscar 2021

Un total de 238 filmes documentales, son elegibles para pasar a la tercera etapa de los premios Oscar o de la Academia de este 2021. Eso quiere decir que cumplen con los lineamientos y requisitos para poder recibir una nominación, incluso si algunos de los títulos todavía no se estrenan (recuerden que se pusieron flexibles con las fechas de estreno por la pandemia).

El próximo 9 de febrero, la Academia liberará la shortlist en esta categoría de Mejor Documental con tan sólo 15 títulos. Por lo que quedarán fuera 223 documentales; sin embargo, les queremos revelar la lista completa porque hay títulos muy interesantes que probablemente no lleguen a las nominaciones, pero que valen la pena echarles un ojo aprovechando que están disponibles en streaming.

Pero primero, hablemos de los documentales más emocionantes, los que tienen más probabilidades de llegar a los Oscar y los que ya pueden ver por ahí…

*El 9 de febrero se anunciará la shortlist de 15 películas para Mejor Documental*

Mejor Documental

Uno de los documentales favoritos para recibir nominación al Oscar, e incluso salir ganador, es Time de Garrett Bradley, el cual está disponible en Prime Video como parte de sus originales. Es una historia de amor que se narra a través de las décadas en que Rich luchó para que su esposo Rob, saliera de prisión tras recibir una condena de 60 años…

En 1997, en desesperación, Rib y Rich atracaron un banco… los atraparon. Rich aceptó un acuerdo que le dio sólo 12 años de sentencia, pero su esposo lo rechazó y le cayó la condena de seis décadas. Time es la revelación de esa lucha, de ese amor, de la esperanza de que sus hijos no crecieran sin padre, de permanencia.

Otro de los documentales que ya parecen estar cantados es Dick Johnson is Dead de Kirsten Johnson, el cual está disponible en Netflix entre sus originales. Kristen es una reconocida camarógrafa, pero esta vez decidió no sólo ponerse, literal, detrás de una cámara, sino dirigir todas y contar la historia de su padre y su camino hacia la muerte.

Sí, suena trágico, y lo es. Pero lo grandioso de este documental es que Dick, un gran psiquiatra, está camino a morir, pero no hablamos de la muerte del cuerpo, sino de su identidad, de su persona, la muerte de su tiempo y sus recuerdos: Dick Johnson está olvidando, y pronto, se olvidará de quién es él.

Otro de los que suenan fuerte es The Painter and the Thief de Benjamin Ree, el cual, como su nombre lo indica, retrata la relación entre una pintora y el ladrón que robó dos de sus obras más importantes. Ella comienza a sentir una fascinación por él cuando sale de la cárcel, y decide acercarse para investigar dónde están sus obras… pero ese objetivo, termina por convertirse en una amistad que trasciende, sí, en varios cuadros y en la vida real.

The Way I See It de Dawn Porter está producido por Laura Dern y pone al centro de su historia a Pete Souza, el fotógrafo oficial de la Casa Blanca. Otro que suena fuerte es Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution de Nicole Newnham y James Lebrecht, disponible en Netflix; All In: The Fight for Democracy de Liz Garbus y Lisa Cortés, disponible en Prime Video.

Elegibles

Esta es la lista de los 238 documentales que luchan por formar parte de la shortlist de la Academica en la categoría de Mejor Documental. Los títulos en esta lista están en orden alfabético en su título en inglés.

*Marcamos en color azul las favoritas o más conocidas.

“Acasa, My Home”

“Addicted to Ralphie”

“Aggie”

“All I Can Say”

“All In: The Fight for Democracy” – Prime Video

“The American Sector”

“American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself”

“America’s Forgotten”

“The Antidote”

“Apocalypse ’45”

“The Art of Living in Danger”

“The Art of Political Murder”

“Assassins”

“Aswang”

“Athlete A” – Netflix

“Babenco – Tell Me When I Die” (elegible para Película Extranjera)

“Be Water”

“Beastie Boys Story” – AppleTV+

“Beautiful Something Left Behind”

“Becoming” – Netflix

“Bedlam”

“Belly of the Beast”

“Belushi”

“Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint”

“The Big Scary “S” Word”

“Billie”

“Black Boys”

“Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets”

“The Booksellers”

“Born to Be”

“Boys State” – AppleTV+

“Bulletproof”

“Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn”

“Capital in the Twenty-First Century”

“Chicago: America’s Hidden War”

“Childhood 2.0”

“Chuck Berry”

“Circus of Books” – Netflix

“City Dream”

“City Hall”

“Coded Bias”

“Collective”

“Colombia in My Arms”

“Coming Clean”

“Coronation”

“Coup 53”

“Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words”

“Creem: America’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll Magazine”

“Crip Camp” – Netflix

“Crock of Gold – A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan”

“The Curve”

“Dads” – AppleTV+

“Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time”

“David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet” – Netflix

“Days of Cannibalism”

“Dear Santa”

“Death Protocol”

“Descent”

“Desert One”

“Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead” – Netflix

“Disclosure”

“The Dissident”

“The Dog Doc”

“The Donut King”

“Dope Is Death”

“Down a Dark Stairwell”

“Downstream to Kinshasa”

“The Earth Is Blue as an Orange”

“Elementa”

“Ending Disease”

“Epicentro”

“Erased,___Ascent of the Invisible”

“Escape from Extinction”

“Everybody Flies”

“F11 and Be There”

“Fandango at the Wall”

“Father Soldier Son” – Netflix

“Feels Good Man”

“The Fight”

“Find Your Groove”

“Finding Yingying”

“Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”

“First Vote”

“First We Eat”

“Flannery”

“For They Know Not What They Do”

“The Forbidden Reel”

“40 Years a Prisoner”

“Freak Power: The Ballot or the Bomb”

“Freedia Got a Gun”

“The Ghost of Peter Sellers”

“Giving Voice”

“A Glitch in the Matrix”

“The Go-Go’s”

“Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind”

“Gunda”

“Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something”

“He Dreams of Giants”

“House of Cardin”

“The Human Factor”

“Human Nature”

“I Am Greta”

“I Am Not Alone”

“I Owe You a Letter about Brazil”

“iHuman”

“In My Skin”

“Indian Space Dreams”

“The Infiltrators”

“Influence”

“(In)Visible Portraits”

“Irmi”

“Irradiés (Irradiated)”

“Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President”

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

“Journey to Royal: A World War II Rescue Mission”

“Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl”

“A Kid from Coney Island”

“Kingdom of Silence”

“Kings of Capitol Hill”

“Kiss the Ground”

“La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla”

“Lance”

“Landfall”

“The Last Blockbuster”

“Last Call for Tomorrow”

“Lennox: The Untold Story”

“Lessons of Love”

“The Letter”

“Libelu – Down with the Dictatorship”

“Life Is Deadly”

“Lift Like a Girl”

“Lost Course”

“Lost in Face”

“Love Child”

“MLK/FBI”

“Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art”

“Man in the Arena”

“Martin Margiela: In His Own Words”

“Mayor”

“Mighty Ira”

“Miss Americana” – Netflix

“Mr. Soul!”

“The Mole Agent” (elegible para Película Extranjera)

“The Monster inside Me”

“A Most Beautiful Thing”

“Mother to Earth: The Untold Story of Earth Bound”

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” – Netflix

“My Darling Supermarket”

“My Darling Vivian”

“My Octopus Teacher”- Netflix

“My People: The Jews of Greece”

“My Psychedelic Love Story”

“My Rembrandt”

“Napoli Eden”

“Narciso Em Férias”

“Nasrin”

“The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel”

“9/11 Kids”

“915”

“9to5: The Story of a Movement”

“Notturno”

“Oliver Sacks: His Own Life”

“Olympia”

“On the Record”

“Once upon a Time in Venezuela” (elegible para Película Extranjera)

“Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band”

“Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles”

“Our Time Machine”

“Pahokee”

“The Painter and the Thief”

“A Pandemic: Away from the Motherland”

“The Phenomenon”

“Planet of the Humans”

“The Plot against the President”

“The Pollinators”

“The Power of Movement”

“Pray: The Story of Patrick Peyton”

“Public Trust”

“Queen of Hearts: Audrey Flack”

“The Reason I Jump”

“Rebuilding Paradise”

“Red Penguins”

“Reunited”

“Rewind”

“The Right Girls”

“Ringside”

“Rising Phoenix”

“River City Drumbeat”

“River Tales”

“Runner”

“Searching for Mr. Rugoff”

“Self Portrait”

“17 Blocks The Final Cut”

“76 Days”

“Sky Blossom”

“Slay the Dragon”

“The Social Dilemma”

“Softie”

“Some Kind of Heaven”

“Songs of Repression”

“Soros”

“Spaceship Earth”

“Stars and Strife”

“The State of Texas vs. Melissa”

“Stray”

“Strip Down, Rise Up”

“System K”

“They Call Me Babu”

“This Is Not a Movie”

“This Is Paris”

“A Thousand Cuts”

“Through the Night”

“Time” – Prime Video

“The Times of Bill Cunningham”

“Totally under Control”

“Transhood”

“The Truffle Hunters”

“Trust Me”

“Uncle Tom”

“#Unfit: The Psychology of Donald Trump”

“Us Kids”

“WBCN and the American Revolution”

“The Walrus and the Whistleblower”

“The Way I See It”

“We Are the Radical Monarchs”

“We Don’t Deserve Dogs”

“Welcome to Chechnya”

“White Noise”

“Who Is Gatsby Randolph”

“Wild Daze”

“Wim Wenders: Desperado”

“With Drawn Arms”

“A Woman’s Work: The NFL’s Cheerleader Problem”

“Women in Blue”

“You Cannot Kill David Arquette”

“Yusuf Hawkins: Storm over Brooklyn”

“Zappa”