Antes, la temporada de premios se inauguraba con los Golden Globes. Este 2026 fue distinto porque arrancamos con los Critics Choice Awards… sin embargo, los que todos esperan son los Globos de Oro porque marcan la pauta para las premiaciones de películas (es decir, lo que veremos en los Oscar 2026).
A inicios de diciembre de 2025 anunciaron a los nominados en las distintas categorías, y ahora ya tenemos a las y los ganadores que marcarán el rumbo tanto de la televisión como del cine a lo largo de 2026. Todos tienen a su favoritos, pero ya se perfilan ahí a los ganadores.
PELÍCULA
Mejor Película (Drama)
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- I Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia)
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer
- Elio
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Película Internacional
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Raja
Mejor Director
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
- Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Mejor Actriz (Drama)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Julie Roberts (After the Hunt)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
Mejor Actor (Drama)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked 2)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
- Kate Hudson (Song Song Blue)
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
- Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
- Leonardo Di Caprio (One Battle After Another)
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked 2)
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
- Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Mejor Guion
One Battle After Another
Marty Supreme
Sinners
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Hamnet
Mejor Score
Alexandre Desplat por Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson por Sinners
Jonny Greenwood por One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray por Sirāt
Max Richter por Hamnet
Hans Zimmer por F1
Mejor Canción Original
“DREAM AS ONE” de Avatar: Fire and Ash
“GOLDEN” de Kpop Demon Hunters
“I LIED TO YOU” de Sinners
“NO PLACE LIKE HOME” de Wicked: Ford Good
“THE GIRL IN THE BUBBLE” de Wicked: Ford Good
“TRAIN DREAMS” de Train Dreams
Mejor Desempeñó en Taquilla
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Kpop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
SERIES
Mejor Serie (Drama)
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Pitt
- The White Lotus
Mejor Serie (Musical o Comedia)
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Want This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Mejor Serie Limitada
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Beast in Me
- The Girlfriend
Mejor Actriz de Serie de Drama
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Helen Mirren (MobLand)
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Mejor Actor de Serie de Drama
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Dary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Mark Ruffalo (Task)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
- Sterling Brown (Paradise)
Mejor Actriz de Serie Musical o de Comedia
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Want This)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Mejor Actor de Serie Musical o de Comedia
- Adam Brody (Nobody Want This)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Jeremy Allan White (The Bear)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada
Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)
Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)
Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
Jude Law (Black Rabbit)
Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada
Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)
Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)
Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
Tramell Tillman (Severance)
Ashley Walters (Adolescence)