Antes, la temporada de premios se inauguraba con los Golden Globes. Este 2026 fue distinto porque arrancamos con los Critics Choice Awards… sin embargo, los que todos esperan son los Globos de Oro porque marcan la pauta para las premiaciones de películas (es decir, lo que veremos en los Oscar 2026).

A inicios de diciembre de 2025 anunciaron a los nominados en las distintas categorías, y ahora ya tenemos a las y los ganadores que marcarán el rumbo tanto de la televisión como del cine a lo largo de 2026. Todos tienen a su favoritos, pero ya se perfilan ahí a los ganadores.

Imagen: Especial

PELÍCULA

Mejor Película (Drama)

Frankenstein

Hamnet

I Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia)

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Mejor Película Animada

Arco

Demon Slayer

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Mejor Película Internacional

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Raja

Mejor Director

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)

Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Mejor Actriz (Drama)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Julie Roberts (After the Hunt)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Mejor Actor (Drama)

Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)

Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked 2)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Kate Hudson (Song Song Blue)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Leonardo Di Caprio (One Battle After Another)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Ariana Grande (Wicked 2)

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Mejor Guion

One Battle After Another

Marty Supreme

Sinners

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Hamnet

Mejor Score

Alexandre Desplat por Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson por Sinners

Jonny Greenwood por One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray por Sirāt

Max Richter por Hamnet

Hans Zimmer por F1

Mejor Canción Original

“DREAM AS ONE” de Avatar: Fire and Ash

“GOLDEN” de Kpop Demon Hunters

“I LIED TO YOU” de Sinners

“NO PLACE LIKE HOME” de Wicked: Ford Good

“THE GIRL IN THE BUBBLE” de Wicked: Ford Good

“TRAIN DREAMS” de Train Dreams

Mejor Desempeñó en Taquilla

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

SERIES

Mejor Serie (Drama)

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The Pitt

The White Lotus

Mejor Serie (Musical o Comedia)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Want This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Mejor Serie Limitada

Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Beast in Me

The Girlfriend

Mejor Actriz de Serie de Drama

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (MobLand)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Mejor Actor de Serie de Drama

Adam Scott (Severance)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Dary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)

Sterling Brown (Paradise)

Mejor Actriz de Serie Musical o de Comedia

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Want This)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Mejor Actor de Serie Musical o de Comedia

Adam Brody (Nobody Want This)

Glen Powell (Chad Powers)

Jeremy Allan White (The Bear)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Seth Rogen (The Studio)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada

Jacob Elordi (The Narrow Road to the Deep North)

Paul Giamatti (Black Mirror)

Stephen Graham (Adolescence)

Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)

Jude Law (Black Rabbit)

Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada

Claire Danes (The Beast in Me)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)

Amanda Seyfried (Long Bright River)

Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)

Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)

Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)

Erin Doherty (Adolescence)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Owen Cooper (Adolescence)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)

Tramell Tillman (Severance)

Ashley Walters (Adolescence)